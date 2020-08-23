There’s a saying, in various forms and attributed to several people, with a simple message: You never really know something until you have teach it to someone else at the most basic level.
I’m finding quickly that I’m either a really poor teacher or don’t know squat about archery. Joking aside, there are ups and downs when starting out with beginners, in this case earlier this summer with my wife and oldest daughter.
But there are a few things that every beginner should keep in mind when starting off shooting a bow. And the beauty of mastering the sport is you can build skills and knowledge, coupled with experience, over time.
Consistently hitting bull’s-eyes is the marriage of a well-tuned compound bow dialed in to a specific shooter with a lot of practice. There are certain components that must be aligned for consistent and accurate marksmanship.
A simple starting point is form. Face your target with feet, shoulder width apart, turned perpendicular to the target. Your weight should be evenly distributed, your shoulders square and directly over your hips and hips over your feet. Your back should be straight; you shouldn’t lean backward or forward.
Your stance should be relaxed, with your hand on the bow grip and your holding arm, not locked at the elbow but bent. In a full draw, your drawing arm elbow should be as high as your nose and your elbow should be in line or slightly above the arrow.
There are lots of numbers of importance in archery. Two numbers should be drilled into your head: draw length in inches and draw weight in pounds.
The correct draw length lets you maximize draw weight and get the most speed on your bow and on shot arrows. Draw length is important for form and accuracy and needs to fit your body.
Draw length can be calculated a number of ways. Some bow shops will have you draw back and measure to the corner of your mouth with a measured arrow, which is often accurate. You can also try a formula. You measure your wingspan and divide by 2.5.
I have an 80-inch wingspan (excessive for my 6-foot-4 frame but useful on the basketball court). 80/2.5=32, which is exactly my draw length.
As you get fitted for your first bow, make sure you find a comfortable draw length that works for you without straining by overdrawing or crunching into an underdraw.
Draw weight is a measure of the force needed to pull back your bowstring. On compound bows, there is a “letoff” component to the cams, which reduces how much weight you are having to hold at full draw.
For example, my bow has a 75% letoff. I have my draw weight set to 60 pounds, so at full draw I’m really only holding back about 15 pounds.
My choice of draw weight was finding something comfortable, that I can hold back at full draw while hunting and an animal is approaching, without straining too much and my accuracy suffering.
A good way to test if you can handle your draw weight is to shoot two dozen arrows and see if you are struggling to draw by your 25th arrow. You should also easily be able to hold your bow at full draw for a minute or two.
For hunters, holding at full draw for minutes on end is a common occurrence as a deer slowly works its way toward you or you must wait for it to step out, turn its body, or stop looking directly at you.
While more draw weight means faster arrows and better penetration, it doesn’t have to be a macho man contest; set your weight where you are comfortable or your accuracy will suffer.
Also note that hunters must have a minimum draw weight that is set by each state’s wildlife management agency; in Minnesota that weight is 30 pounds.
Most bows have adjustable draw weights, which is helpful for beginners or children who are just learning or might still be growing stronger. Turning limb bolts with an allen wrench will add or subtract weight; be sure that you turn each end of the bow equally when adjusting draw weight.
You can measure draw weight with a digital scale while pulling back. If you plan to do a lot of shooting, or want to shoot with heavier draw weights, it’s wise to incorporate some strength training to build strength necessary to accommodate the heavy load.
Finding your consistent anchorpoint is crucial for beginners, and it is the foundation of familiar location and feeling that you will use the rest of your life shooting a bow. For me, my pointer finger always touches my right outside nostril on my nose.
It’s a familiar “feel” that helps me look straight in, through my peep sight, down my sight pins and lined up with my target. Standing with no bow in hand, I can draw an imaginary bow and line it up by feel. You want to build that level of familiarity and consistency.
While accurate shooting owes something to the machinery, for archery, a great deal of credit for accuracy is technique-based. You need to be consistent in posture and form, in using the same anchor point, and in keeping your mechanics consistent.
One of the struggles I have discovered with our family is my wife Jackie’s mixed up combination of eye dominance and handedness. It’s a cross to bear for many shooters – archery or firearms. Luckily, our daughters don’t have the same issue.
As a result, my wife is needing to shoot left-handed, even though she’s right-handed, using her left and dominant eye. That’s one of the first things a beginner needs to do when choosing a bow, since you’ll need to know if it’s right- or left-handed bow (corresponding not so much to the hand but to the dominant eye).
To check for eye dominance, stick your arms out and make a small triangle by overlapping thumbs and forefingers. With both eyes open, center the triangle on a distant object like a wall clock. Close your left eye. If the object stays centered, your right eye is dominant. If the object is no longer framed up in your hands, your left eye is dominant. Always shoot with your dominant eye.
A final step for beginners is to make sure you are shooting the right arrows. Once you know your draw weight and draw length, you can follow a chart at most bow shops for spine and deflection. Basically, these are material measures of rigidity, or how much flex is in the arrow.
The weight of the arrow matters, too. You’ll want to shoot five grains of arrow weight for every pound of draw weight. With my 60-pound draw weight, I’m shooting 300-grain carbon arrows. As far as the length to cut your arrows, you’ll want to consult a bow shop.
There are computer models that can account for your draw length, draw weight, arrow spine and other preference variables.
Shooting bows can seem a little intimidating at first, but most people that try it love the challenge of target shooting and steady improvement. Some become hunters and enjoy the challenge of trying to get close enough to deer to take an ethical and clean shot. Others find joy in hitting bull’s-eyes in the many indoor and outdoor archery ranges across Minnesota.
No matter your reason, bows are another great reason to get outside each summer.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
