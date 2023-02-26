Arizona, smack dab at the intersection of four different deserts, does not strike the casual observer as a great place for angling.
But if you look deeper than the chance observer, you will find a lot to like in the Grand Canyon state.
There are more than 30 reservoirs with remarkable fishing opportunities for crappies, catfish, largemouth and smallmouth bass, striped bass and giant redear sunfish.
Two native trout species, the Gila and Apache, offer unique opportunities in their native drainages but are federally listed as threatened. A total of 36 fish species are native to Arizona, with habitats encompassing everything from desert oases to major river systems.
Arizona boasts a nice variety of sucker species, eight native species in total. Sonoran suckers are one species gaining some popularity. They provide a nice fight on light tackle, their range covers a good chunk of eastern Arizona into New Mexico, they are gorgeous fish, and they are known for taking nymph flies.
After taking some time to work out schedules, Arizonan Alex Loubere and I met up on a Saturday for a few hours of angling. I was introduced to Alex through a colleague, who described Alex as a fishing machine who loves sharing the outdoors with others oftentimes more than catching his own fish.
He is a fishing guide, without the title, for friends, family, and lucky outdoor columnist hangers-on.
Alex and I met a half-hour before sunrise on a blacktop pulloff not far from the Salt River east of Phoenix. After stringing up rods by headlamp, we cut through the access turnstile, hiked in through some scattered bunchgrasses and teddy bear cholla cacti, and carefully made our way down a gravel slide to the Salt River.
As the eastern horizon began to lighten, the silhouette of the Mazatzal Mountains lit up our back casts.
The growing light revealed details of the banks and streambed features. Bedrock-formed ledges and boulders created slack areas and eddies. An extended sandbar created an idle pool. A single, high-pointed rock looked out over a riffle.
As the light rose, so too did the suckers, breaking the surface during their feeding pursuits.
While sucker species predominantly feed on the bottom of lakes and rivers, Alex explained how Sonoran suckers have been observed feeding while suspended midway up the water column and occasionally feeding on the surface.
Alex ought to know; besides spending his weekends fly fishing all over the state and tying handsome flies, he’s also a Sport Fish Research Biologist for Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Sight fishing for Sonoran suckers is the most effective way to catch the fish. As the sun continued to rise, visibility into the Salt River slowly improved.
When first peering into the water, an occasional white stripe could be seen, giving away the position of a Sonoran sucker working near shore. Eventually you could make out the shape of active and loafing suckers.
Drifting nymphs best described as a hybrid between bedhead midges and San Juan worms, Alex worked active fish with a two-nymph setup, while I dropped a short jig with a nightcrawler with a nymph tied above.
Ninety minutes of fishing yielded no bites, but the brighter the morning became, the more you could see Sonoran sucker activity through a set of polarized sunglasses.
Unfortunately, as light levels improved, wind gusts made spotting fish challenging.
I missed my first bite, then a half-hour later, missed another.
Small frustrations mounted as I watched sucker after sucker pass my presentation up on drift after drift.
Eventually, I picked up the nuance of the lesson in front of me.
There are differences between active feeding fish and loafing fish. After some time of watching inactive fish, I bumped down to a boulder-lined pool. I spied a few suckers working over the pool, then drifted through a couple times.
After a minute or two, I noticed a small tick in my line, and set the hook. A wriggling sucker shot out of the pool, drag screaming out.
Alex picked his way over to the water’s edge, then scooped up the fish in his landing net after a short battle. The day’s mission was accomplished.
A medium-sized Sonoran sucker had taken the red-tailed nymph. After a few admiring photos of the water-dripping handsome fish, we set it free from the net and watched it scamper off into the depths.
With an hour left to fish, we were enjoying the icing on our proverbial cake.
Alex and I leapfrogged various positions, looking for active fish. I settled back to a bedrock ledge just off the main channel, watching the same large sucker loaf on a rock.
After drifting within inches of the fish on several occasions, I watched my jig and crawler land right next to the fish’s face. The swirling wind calmed briefly enough for me to clearly make see the fish inhale the jig and crawler.
I set the hook and watched the big fish swim up and dive for open water. I backed off the drag, then got to enjoy several heavy runs, before bringing the fish to hand.
The large fish was a gorgeous female, a month off from spawning season.
Despite occasional strong winds and stronger flows than usual for February, Alex and I managed a couple fish in a short morning window of opportunity.
Like many native fish spread across the United States, Sonoran suckers are only lately getting the attention and recognition that they deserve.
Beautiful, strong and unique, Sonoran suckers provide great fishing in addition to their important native ecosystem role in desert stream habitats.
As Minnesota considers regulatory changes to the lawful labeling and treatment of native fishes, sport species and non-sport species, consider taking a trip to a local stream and finding out more about the beautiful and remarkable native fish in your part of the state.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
