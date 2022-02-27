Fishing tournaments have long been a way for anglers to enjoy their sport and some friendly competition.
Fishing tournament popularity grew across the United States, with tournaments and derbies for saltwater and freshwater species, businesses hosting contests with prizes, and the rise of televised, nationally touring professional angling tournaments. An entire book could be written on the invention and proliferation of tournament angling.
As computing technology and cameras have improved, remarkably so after the turn of the century just over two decades ago, the concept of virtual fishing tournaments started to catch on. Online tournaments began and even some small club level tournaments were held that used digital images with “control” words, codes or phrases to ensure everyone was within the same boundaries of time or location.
The Anglers Insight Marketing walleye fishing tournament circuit began in 2008. AIM uses a “Catch-Record-Release” format with strict controls and requirements on digital photography to promote catch and release fishing in walleye tournament settings.
The latest development that may further revolutionize fishing tournaments has been the invention and growth of an application for smartphones.
Darren Amundson is the inventor and owner of Fish Donkey, the first and most popular fishing tournament app on the market. Amundson started Fish Donkey in 2018.
He grew up on the Iron Range, then took a job in Texas. He loved fishing and thought long and hard about how to work on an app that would have a catch-and-release tournament format and make it hard or impossible to cheat.
Amundson returned to Minnesota, released the app, and with constant tinkering, adding additional options and continuous improvement to the platform, he has seen regularly doubling of participants using Fish Donkey.
“Early on,” Amundson said, “I’d see internet-based tournaments, and there just weren’t many people participating, so the prizes weren’t big, so fewer people joined. It was a whole chicken and egg thing.
“Now when people come to fish virtual tournaments, we build an audience and get more interest since people are looking for places to compete again in the future. We have 85,000 users, and it’s been doubling annually.”
Fish Donkey has a clean format and is easy to set up. Organizers enjoy the ease of setup and taking away the organizational hassles; location and time parameters are easy to set up as well as validating fish with an easy approval process.
Participating tournament anglers love the ease of taking photos within the app (use the app, not your own camera on your phone!) and keeping tabs on the leaderboard and rules.
Amundson talks to a lot of people at sports shows about Fish Donkey, and the app is well known in the Midwest. Just this weekend, Amundson and wife Bonnie were at the Wisconsin Fishing Expo, and they’re working to expand their influence beyond the familiarity they have with the Midwest.
Fish Donkey users are running tournaments all over the world, including Norway, Australia, and Ireland.
“We’ve had a tournament in every state and province, except the Yukon Territories,” Amundson said.
When COVID brought people outdoors and made social distancing a prerequisite, Fish Donkey was the solution to accommodate everyone.
Amundson provided some insights as to the inner workings of the app and shared a few tips for users to keep in mind. The first tip for tournament anglers using the app is to never alter your photos.
“You don’t want to edit the images, change the lighting, or make your photo more flattering,” he said. “Your photo will be flagged as altered.
“Usually it’s someone who is ice fishing somewhere remote, doesn’t have service, and gets bored and edits the photo because they have time. Once service comes back, and the data goes from your virtual livewell to submitted with location and time stamp, the pictures get flagged as altered. Resist that temptation.”
Amundson said that location data is used only to make sure anglers are or are not fishing in-bounds, but is not shared with tournament directors.
“Your honey hole is safe and a secret,” he said with a chuckle.
For tournament directors, the app takes payment and handles finances through a third party called Stripe. Tournament directors sign up with Stripe and have a connected account that gets linked. Fish Donkey merely releases the money when directed.
For tournament directors that abhor handling finances, it’s a much simpler set up.
Fish Donkey has added new formats, including bracket style, head-to-head fishing.
“Bracket fishing is a lot of fun,” Amundson said, “but it hasn’t been super popular yet. Bracket fishing takes a lot of time, either full or part days of fishing. You’ll go through 5 or 6 rounds which can take days or weeks.”
Fish Donkey also is offering the ability to split tournaments into time periods, like a single tournament over a month with 10 days that have openings. This format allows for single day wins and cumulative points.
Amundson said that he and Bonnie are always looking for new wrinkles.
“We’re working on hidden leaderboards – this is what some people are asking for,” he said.
Presently, the app sends a donkey bray notification when a new person takes over the leaderboard. But if you wanted to do a reveal, you can bring people together online or in-person to do so with hidden final standings.
Some folks are asking for weigh tournament options instead of Fish Donkey’s typical length or length-and-girth format.
“I don’t like it as much because there is room for cheating,” Darren says, “but people want the chance to do it by weight. Or we can use the length-weight formulas to convert to weight. Presently we only do the conversion for largemouth and smallmouth bass tournaments.”
The Brainerd Jaycees “America’s Ice Fishing Tournament” requested a way to put all species in their annual ice fishing contest on equal footing within the Fish Donkey app, in a way that would be unique to them.
Fish Donkey was able to make it work. The Brainerd Jaycees have five species categories and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helped create a formula for the different species that applied up to 100 points for a major trophy, and less points descending by size, so that your points would help you compete across species.
“Obviously it will take some tweaking to be used elsewhere or across the country,” Amundson said. “but it’s an exciting way to keep people on an even playing field.
“We have bigger bluegills in the United States, Canada has larger walleyes, but everyone can be competitive across the country or internationally.”
Fish Donkey has worked hard to discourage and eliminate cheating. It’s stringent protocols help weed out cheaters, as well as the design of the app itself. Recently, Fish Donkey landed a patent on anti-cheating technology.
The biggest benefit of the app is to the fishery resource, which ultimately might be the biggest reason anglers adopt using the technology.
Anglers can release fish faster after minimal handling time, fish can return to their home range and habitat without being transported across many miles or acres in heavy waves on windy days, and anglers can spread out over greater areas.
Tournament directors can take a tailored approach, use variable formats across single or multiple waterbodies, or even work around participant limits or existing regulations on waterbodies that prohibit keeping certain sized fish, like in a slot limit for example.
Where fishing tournaments go now will likely be more use of virtual technology, and Fish Donkey is leading the way.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
