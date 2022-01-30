We’re heading for the middle of winter, at least by the calendar definition of splitting up the time between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.
By the definition of weather in Minnesota, winter may hold on until May in some years, just hopefully not in 2022.
Bowhunting aficionados are practicing year-round, shooting indoor 3D and block targets at ranges and clubs while we all wait for warmer days and the chance to shoot outside.
Whether you shoot throughout the year or take a winter break, it’s a good time to have a look at your bow and perform some off-season maintenance, either yourself or with the help of a professional who can tune up your bow. Spring turkey hunters, fall deer hunters and recreational shooters all have good reason to be ready for warmer days and outdoor shooting.
Donnie Fromm owns and operates Oak Ridge Archery in Kasota. Fromm has been in the business for 28 years, and Oak Ridge is one of the largest indoor ranges in the country at 60 yards. His indoor range runs from May 15 until Oct. 30. Oak Ridge has leagues forming now, open to men, women and coed competition.
Fromm also is an expert technician in serving archers and working on bows. Oak Ridge is a full-service professional shop with all gear and service you could want or need.
I asked Fromm what he recommends archers look for on their compound bows in the offseason and what he’s working on when new bows hit his work bench.
“First off,” Fromm told me, “you want to check the serving for any wear spots, check over the most used locations and pressure points, and check out the cams and nocking point. Sometimes we take the serving off and then I can tell you what kind of shape it is in.
“Take a good look at your D-loop; everybody puts a loop on now it seems. Make sure you’re waxing your string and apply it using leather. When you put on string wax and do it the right way, it works its way into the string and the string will last twice as long. Make sure your timing and cam leads are cleaned up; that’s something that you want to entrust to a professional. Someone new to working on bows won’t know how to do that.”
Take time to look over anything that is attached on your bow and using set screws — draw and cable stops should be tight, so should limb bolts and pockets.
Check your sight housing. Make sure nothing has moved and that your windage and elevation bolts are nice and tight. Make sure no sight pins are bent or loose. Listen carefully to your bow after shooting. If something is loose, you’ll typically hear a little rattle or buzz.
Check out your arrow rest, drop-away, shoot through, containment or plunger style, whatever you use. Make sure it is functioning as designed and is not loose.
Check your limbs — if you were hard on your bow while hunting or shooting and put a nick or crack in the limb, you can blow the whole thing up the next time you shoot, especially if you tucked it away and forgot about it for a few months.
Don’t forget your arrows. Fromm recommends checking your arrows in the offseason as well. Make sure you don’t have cracked nocks, a crack in the carbon of your arrow, or a weak spot in general. Arrows will bend and twist so you want to look over them for any weaknesses and make replacements as needed.
Take good care of your bow, and it will take good care of you. Keep it out of extreme temperature swings, out of moisture and humidity, keep it clean and keep the strings waxed to prolong the life of the bow and string.
Check the string for fraying or dry rot; a professional like Fromm is best suited to make an assessment of condition and if it is time for replacement once you’ve done a lot of shooting or have many years on a bow string.
For those who want to learn more about archery and give it a try, are new to the sport or inexperienced, Oak Ridge Archery is putting on an adult class with signups open until Feb. 20.
The class will teach all the finer points of shooting bows, everything from standing and form, how to hold the bow, using the release the right way, establishing anchor points, where you’re aiming, and many of the finer details that need to be learned to be a successful archer.
Check out oakridgearchery.net to learn more.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.