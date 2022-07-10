Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell … all power couples followed closely by the American public and tabloid media.
But the power couple you don’t know about resides on the Minnesota-South Dakota border: fishing partners Chris Bressler and Pete Swanson.
Relationships come about via incidental ways. For Bressler and Swanson, it was through secondhand contacts.
Bressler’s wife works at the Pipestone Medical Center. One of the maintenance staff at the hospital went fishing with Bressler and told Swanson, a fellow maintenance worker at the same location, that he needed to fish with Bressler, given their similar avid interests in angling.
The rest, they say, is history.
The pair started fishing together and have not stopped. For more than 20 years, they have fished across Minnesota, South Dakota, and the country, in boats in summer and on ATVs in winter, all to catch fish.
On a random weeknight evening while I was visiting the area, I joined the pair to visit one of their favorite South Dakota walleye lakes, tucked deep in the heart of glacial lakes country. Ninety minutes of windshield time gave us ample time to catch up since we last wet lines together in February.
At the lake, we made our way around to several stretches of shoreline known by the pair as fish-producing spots. There was a familiarity of style in their approach, grabbing medium-action rods and pre-rigged jig and plastic combos or small bodied Shad Raps, all in a variety of color schemes.
Each man occupied an opposite end of the boat, with Bressler running the bowmount motor and scanning his Humminbird Mega Live 360 SONAR for fish to cast to, and Swanson making casts from the rear.
Bressler started hot, boating two walleyes and a pike, all landed a bit sheepishly as he wanted his guests to catch those fish. But eventually Swanson and I got the hang of it, picking up a few walleyes.
I managed to entice two walleyes to follow my lure to the boat, something of a rarity in my fishing career but a more common occurrence on this lake.
We hopped from spot to spot, taking in the landscape that never ceases to amaze me on each visit to the region. We fished a flooded road shoulder, old cattle pastures with fenceposts falling into the water, the leading edge of an old shelterbelt complete with intact, standing dead trees, and a wasting shoreline bank complete with a dilapidated barn and an ancient windmill.
The wet cycles for the past 40 years that inundated the area’s closed basins – think a bathtub with no drain — have continued. The response is a reservoir effect.
Flooded terrestrial lands are productive, with newly exposed nutrients and substrates to fast track planktonic and macroinvertebrate growth. There is a new “boom” in the food chain, and it resounds through the food web, driving fast growth, high potential fisheries.
Yellow perch, northern pike and walleye are the most common beneficiaries, as are the anglers that chase them.
Bressler and Swanson have explored the region, as well as waters that lie across the border back in Minnesota.
Our night on the water carries on and soon the sun is getting low on the horizon. Bressler finds a big fish.
“Oh boy, this one is staying down nicely and shaking its head. This is probably a big walleye,” he announces.
A few minutes later, we lay eyes on the fish, writhing back and forth, gold shimmering in the sunlight and eyes reflecting back at us. We scoop the fish in the landing net, take a quick measurement, then send it back to the depths.
“That’s why we come here. We can catch numbers in a lot of other lakes. You come here for the size,” Bressler says.
We make a second swing through a series of productive shorelines, and Swanson is soon doing what he does best — cleaning up on water that Bressler and I have already flogged.
On back-to-back casts, Swanson reels in a pair of eating-sized walleye, filling up the livewell with South Dakota gold.
The men have forged their familiarity of style in two decades of fishing, either in silent unloading and loading of boats, selection of locations, naming their favorite fishing spots (“Pete’s Bay,” “Comeback Corner”), or their glove-in-hand approach to fishing off each end of the boat in mostly silence, except to crack a joke or tell me, their guest, a past fishing story.
Swanson is the head chef — covering lunches and dinners, a steady planner who has delicious wraps and cookies and chips at the ready. He took the time to make them the night before while watching the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Bressler has done the boat preparations and hatched the plan on when and where to meet and what we’ll need. They are each other’s wing men, a complementary ying and yang.
We fish through the sunset and into the darkness, turning on navigation lights and getting in late casts. Eventually, the rare nips and bites fade to nothing, and it’s time to call it a night.
We have seven walleye in the livewell, nearly two full South Dakota bag limits. We released a handful of large fish too big to fillet and missed plenty of bites.
For most anglers, it would be a banner day. For Bressler and Swanson, the angling power couple, the day is an underperformance.
“We’ve always done better,” a nonchalant Swanson tells me.
Bressler agrees, telling me how he picked up a dozen walleyes on a single point just two weeks ago. The native vegetation has risen and the fish aren’t as easy to spot on the live imaging sonar.
Such high expectations are par for the course for the pair.
We reach the access and put the boat on the trailer. In perfect unison, Swanson ties down the boat and attaches the button-down cover, while Bressler quickly fillets the walleyes on his tailgate with an electric knife.
“It’s better to do it here than wonder why we kept the fish at home when you’d rather climb into bed,” he says while the knife’s motor purrs.
Both men finish their tasks around the same time, and we’re headed home down a dusty gravel road, another adventure complete for the fishing fanatic duo.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
