Many of us will never forget 2020.
For outdoor enthusiasts, 2020 was a double-edged sword. Outdoor activities were encouraged, and many who had not explored their local parks, had a few years’ worth of dust on their fishing rods, or otherwise had been sucked into the hustle and bustle of everyday life, found good reason to get outside.
The results were busier public accesses and trailheads, and outdoor sporting goods shelves picked clean by a public just discovering or rekindling outdoor passions. It truly was, pardon the cliché, unprecedented times.
Never had such a throng of people made the switch to outdoor recreation. Watercraft, recreational vehicles, guns and ammunition, camping gear and hunting and angling equipment all experienced record sales.
The coronavirus pandemic showed how outdoor goods supply chain logistics can be interrupted, disturbed or shorted, just as was observed in other market sectors.
Ben Slater with Slater Sales walked me through some of the challenges of keeping outdoor consumers supplied in 2020. Slater Sales is an independent representative sales agency to numerous Midwestern outdoor sporting goods factories; the agency helps factories sell their products to retailers, eliminating the need for company-specific sales forces and providing tailored approaches to multi-point, big-box retail stores, as well as single-point, mom-and-pop stores.
Slater said that a retailer will look back 1 to 3 years at their sales and examine existing inventory to make an educated guess on how much new product to purchase for an upcoming season. Purchasing is done 6-9 months in advance, allowing time for sourcing, production, shipping and planning for placement and promotion.
Factories take the sales forecasts and plan accordingly; inventory and production calls are made and in most years, forecasts are fairly accurate since business succeeds or fails in equal measure. You can buy too much or too little, but more often than not, Slater said, forecasters get it pretty darn close.
This is a remarkable feat in the outdoor retail space, considering that demand can be as volatile as the given weather for a season. Cold and snowy winters are good for selling snowmobiles and ice fishing gear, while warm winters with little ice and snow can be just the opposite.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, mandates that limited gathering and many social events also put the squeeze on discretionary spending. With concerts cancelled and sports teams playing sans spectators, avid outdoors folks found themselves in the company of new or lapsed outdoor recreation participants, and retail spending reflected this reality.
“We’re just fortunate to be in the outdoor retail space,” Slater said. “It’s the one saving grace in the pandemic — people have been able to get outside with their families and recreate. As a result, we saw serious demand increases and we’ve also had very strong sales with the summer product lines we deal with and we see that continuing into the fall and winter. But we do know how fortunate we are to work in one of the industries that has been allowed during this pandemic considering all the other challenges going on for families and within other economic sectors.”
Mark Slater, founder and president of Slater Sales, said he had never seen this volume of sales for outdoors products in his 25 years in retail sporting goods. Some companies are running out of product, something that has never happened for many factories in normal years.
The crush of increased demand led to most retail stores holding spotty inventory with patchy to, at times, downright empty shelves. The pandemic led to increased demand at the same time many overseas factories were interrupted by coronavirus health and safety concerns.
In a hypercompetitive market, most outdoor sporting goods are produced in China or the Philippines where factory labor is cheap. It’s a long process overseas to be built, packaged and shipped to the United States and in the ensuing nine months of the pandemic, there’s become shortages in components for finished goods, raw materials and shipping materials and logistics.
Inventory in the United States became exhausted as demand far outpaced expectations, and buyers are scrambling for 2021.
Where this ends is anyone’s guess. It really depends on how quickly other leisure and entertainment options open, Ben Slater said.
“If spring comes and there’s no high school baseball, for example, you might see families once again reaching for fishing rods and travel trailers,” he said. “We’re seeing younger people getting out as new market entrants, and they’re showing passion. It’s a great reason to get outside and to be avid and do it regularly rather than just a couple times a year.”
Mark Slater sees the sales increases continuing. He noted there have been some significant increases in retailer booking orders for 2021. With retail inventory wiped out, there remains a lot of room for both continued sales and restocking inventory.
Some retailers, Mark Slater said, are ordering double of what they ordered for all of last year in just the first quarter of 2021 and are motivated to meet the demand.
“We’ve got a critical supply chain test coming,” he said.
The big outdoor push during the pandemic, combined with election year political uncertainty, fueled strong demand for firearms and ammunition for recreational and range shooting, home defense and hunting. Gun shops and counters were busy and ammunition was being taken off the shelf as fast as it could be put back on.
In our modern digital age, conspiracy theories and misinformation abounded about the scarcity of ammunition. Some wild theories suggested ammunition was being sold to select individuals, stored in warehouses, or otherwise purposely underproduced.
In a video released on their Youtube page, Federal, CCI, Speer, and Remington Ammunition CEO Jason Vanderbrink addressed the shortages: “Seven million new shooters since March, times two boxes, a conservative estimate, is 700 million new rounds of ammunition our three factories have to help produce. That is impossible to do in nine months.”
The nearly five minute video followed the CEO around one of their ammunition plant factories, looking over a number of different calibers that have all become high demand items.
“We’re making all of the ammunition as fast as we can,” Vanderbrink said. “We’re making ammunition every minute of every day. We’re making more ammo than we’ve made in the history of our company.”
As we settle into 2021 and we see light at the end of the pandemic figurative tunnel, make time for the outdoors but plan ahead for your shopping needs. Retailers and outdoor companies are doing their best to meet the needs of Americans returning to our roots as a nation that loves the outdoors and wild places.
Be patient at crowded public spaces, help people new or newly returning to your favorite outdoor hobbies, and recognize that barren sporting good shelves means more people enjoying the outdoors, one of the few bright spots of an unfortunate global pandemic.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
