Metropolitan light pollution spills over still waters down a long pothole-ridden gravel road in Rosemount.
In the darkness, I’m jumping into a jon boat at Spring Lake, one of Minnesota’s waterfowling legendary spots along the Mississippi River. The parking lot is lined with truck-trailer combinations numbering a dozen or more on this, the second to last day of the waterfowl regular season.
Spring Lake lies just off the main Mississippi River channel upstream of Hastings and is home to the landmark Koch Refinery, it’s bright lights and burning flame visible from U.S. Highway 52.
I join friend Jim Lackore, a river rat and fellow catfisherman. Loaded with guns, decoys and Jim’s Labrador retriever, Duke, we head for the main river channel before making our way through mazes of backwater islands, side channels, cuts and running sloughs.
It takes special equipment to navigate these twists and turns in the fall of the year; the main channel of the river will have plenty of depth for tugboats to float their cargo, but the off-channel habitat is shallow for anyone driving small watercraft.
Without a surface drive motor, Jim’s ability to access his favorite spots would be impossible.
After a half-hour of steady chugging through the labyrinth of islands, we make out the lights of another beached boat.
“There’s Dan and Adam,” Jim announces as we pull up and likewise ground our boat.
Dan Louis and Adam Bowman begin unpacking gear in unison with Jim and I, and we carry everything to the far side of the skinny island through flattened deer paths in the scouring rush.
In the light of headlamps, we can make it out: a skinny run of open water, surrounded by ice. Whether by chance or from a spring, there’s open water, an invaluable commodity in a late season duck hunt.
Dan, Adam and Jim have hunted together for several years, having grown up in the area. Dan introduced duck hunting to Jim, and it’s been a passion for him since.
“We found a bay back in here when we first started hunting that no one else touched,” Jim explained. “We’d sit in there and could get limits nearly every day. It was off the main channel.”
Eventually the hot spot ran its course. Other hunters found the prime location, and it’s become a regularly hunted community spot, likely seeing hunters every day of the season.
“When migrators come in,” Dan said, “they’ll come in real high, they’ll skate the whole lake, circling, and then they’ll break apart and set in amongst the islands. Half the time we’d suck them into us before they go into the war zone where everyone else was.”
The group’s success in duck hunting comes from many years of practice and their ability to put in the time with scouting.
“Every time we find a spot,” Dan noted, “we get it to ourselves for awhile, then other people start pushing in. They hear the gunshots, and they start looking. We have to be picky about when we hunt, to save good spots for when the hunting is really good and to go hunt something else when there are less birds around.
“Staying away from the crowd is the biggest thing. Get away from the crowd, put in some miles scouting, and watch those birds. You’ve got to find where they want to be. Once that happens, it can be pretty golden. You find the right spots, you could hunt in blaze orange, it doesn’t matter.”
Timing is part of the equation, too, Dan told me. Late in the season is the best time to go, since ducks get hunted hard all year and pushed off the river to pits and small ponds on private property where no one can touch them.
Those pressured birds get wise on their routes. Late season brings new birds to the area.
Since the river is the signature feature of the Mississippi flyway, birds follow it south and congregate along the way. Once the season gets late enough, and the smaller waterbodies nearby freeze up, the river has the best action.
The three men all hunt as hard as they work. Dan is an electrician, Adam is a mechanic at a production plant, and Jim does concrete work.
“That’s the only reason I do concrete,” jokes Jim, “is so I get laid off in time for hunting season.”
Jim gets in about 30 days of waterfowl hunting each season, while Dan’s daytime electrician job limits him to 20, although he has the flexibility to take some days off when the weather looks good and the bird numbers spike.
After the decoys were set and the guns loaded, our group of four men spread apart behind clumps of downed trees and shrouds of willows and waited.
Five minutes before shooting time, we took in the show. Mallard pairs and groups circled, silhouetted against the rising sun, vocalizing and splashing down, coming and going.
Eventually legal shooting time arrived, and the hunt started. Minnesota sets a four-mallard limit, with no more than two hens. In the early dawn, we worked to call out drakes or greenheads, then did our best to stay low and still, letting the birds work close.
In one of those magical convergences of time, place and conditions that waterfowlers dream of, the ducks kept streaming in. They wanted to be in this spot and this spot only.
And the hunters soaked in the experience, a rare Minnesota mallard hunt with full limits, big smiles and close shooting on decoying birds.
After 90 minutes, the hunt was over. Fifteen greenheads and a single hen made up an amazing hunt, with no other duck species sighted and only a few high-flying Canada geese to fill up the rest of the day.
Jim’s dog Duke brought birds quickly to hand.
“What a fun hunt!” Dan said in great summation. “If that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will!”
For blue collar hunters Dan, Jim, and Adam, late season thrills keep them coming back to their home waters on Spring Lake, scouting hard to relish moments like these.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.