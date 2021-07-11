Mortality and inevitability are a pair of terms man has wrestled with for time eternal.
With great dolor do these terms hit pet owners; time scales run shorter with our pets than our own human lives.
From the moment we picked her up, I dreaded the final day wherein I would say goodbye to Bailey, our black Labrador Retriever. The ticking clock was always in the back of my mind.
Sadly, Bailey is with us no more. We said our final goodbye as a family to our sweet girl after 13 years as our loyal family member and my hunting partner.
Foolishly, or maybe naively, I thought that maybe her mortality might be some acute event with a rapidly worsening condition that might make things go quickly, and hopefully without pain nor suffering, perhaps her passing overnight.
But I got what I wanted, perhaps a hidden be-careful-what-you-wish-for allegory — Bailey had a long and healthy life without degenerate disease, and it was only early in the current year when her mobility began to slip.
Her back legs would give out, stairs became a challenge, and the walk to the park became too much. Her hindquarters atrophied and bowel control worsened.
Our family made the humane decision, so that each party could have comfort and dignity in the final days.
Once my wife and I each had permanent jobs and we were a couple years into our marriage, we knew we wanted a dog but had to wait as we stumbled through the process.
We ran into issues with breeders whose pups were all claimed, pups that were out of our price range, or females that never settled and became bred. We went for a few months before a friend told me about a co-worker’s neighbor who had a litter of black lab pups for which they wanted to find homes.
It turns out the neighbor dog got out and met up with their female in heat, both of which were papered, but the owners didn’t want pups nor registration costs, so they sold the litter cheaply to cover vet costs and food.
We were elated and brought Bailey home on our Memorial Day drive from northern Itasca County. After some puppy whimpering on the ride home, she settled in and became a part of our pack.
My approach to Bailey’s training and expertise in the field was pretty simple. She wasn’t perfect, but neither was I.
She made her mistakes, but I vowed I’d live with them if she’d live with mine. Together, we hunted the prairies for pheasant, the north woods for ruffed grouse, and chased waterfowl across Minnesota and into the Dakotas and Saskatchewan.
I came to love hunting North Dakota with Bailey; on our inaugural trip I was but a few years out of school and financially lean so we tent camped on some public lands.
She was as important as a bird retriever as she was a source of body heat on that first trip, snuggled up together in that sleeping bag and tent on clear, cold October nights.
She worked herself to a hot, panting mess on early season shoots and finished seasons breaking ice, always a friendly companion to toss cattail flower head “hot dogs” to on slow days in the duck blind or to be amused when she would return with waterfowl grabbed not in the midsection but by the rump.
It was late in her first hunting season that I learned to trust her; a friend and I were walking along a thicket clump and Bailey was ambling nose-down over some barren, snow-covered grass when she flushed a rooster out of what looked to be vast nothingness.
I had ignored her for two hours as she followed her nose, and I followed my instinct. Never again would I voluntarily be out of gun range when she got birdy.
She was my fishing buddy for a short spell, up until she tried to help herself to some cutbait on a giant hook while I wasn’t paying attention. I was racing for the access thinking she’d swallowed it when I luckily found the circle hook broken off the line and laying off the floor.
Too many dangers and temptations meant she would stay home on my fishing excursions, but be the first to greet me coming off the river in the middle hours of the night.
Eventually in the last couple years as her hearing failed, I came in the garage door and didn’t have a set of glowing green eyes and a thumping tail waiting for me.
I used to to open the garage door and let her out into the warm nighttime air as I pushed the boat into the garage and tucked the fishing rods away before crawling into bed. It was our catfishing ritual.
We planned for the day we’d lose Bailey two years ago by getting a second Labrador Retriever so no hunting seasons would be missed and Bailey could apprentice the younger Hazel.
Still, I’ll miss my routine with Bailey and her quirks. Every day before work, I’d put on shoes to head out for the day and she’d rub her head and body against and through my legs like an affectionate cat.
After baths, she’d exuberantly rub herself dry on towels laid out on the floor.
She, like many other hunting dogs, sensed when a hunting trip was coming and would be agitated, excitable and vocal when I’d start stacking up gear by the door.
And when we neared the family cabins on both sides of our family, she was standing and staring out the vehicle’s windshield, whimpering excitedly with tail thumping and knowing she would soon be free to roam the grounds, waters and woods and lay triumphantly in the sunshine on her own schedule.
She’d go for a swim in the lake, dry off by basking in the sun, and end each day fragrant with what we lovingly called her “up north smell.” She loved playing fetch and swimming, activities she got to do more while on vacation.
When I left to go on a work trip or fishing trip, she’d pull my clothes out of my laundry basket and lay on them until I got home, picked them up and put them away. I can’t imagine a more loving gesture.
On drives home from hunting trips, she’d rise from her sleep in the backseat of my pickup and tenderly place her head on my shoulder, an act of love I’ll recall for the rest of my days. I used to call her my parrot dog, a reference to her shoulder stooping habit.
She was truly a social animal; she used to sit with her rear end on the floor of my or my wife’s vehicle and place her head on the midseat console or lay it on one of our arms because she so craved the nearness and attention of human contact.
Bailey had dozens of nicknames, all playing off her appearance, goofy attributes or silly behaviors.
Labrador Retrievers are a popular breed and for good reason. We still have videos of Bailey meeting our daughters when they were brought home from the hospital; her tail wags were nearly uncontrollable and she licked those girls up and down.
Eventually those girls grew older, but not before climbing all over Bailey, pulling skin and ears, and never a growl or a nip from the always steady, patient and loving Bailey.
When the girls were old enough for trick-or-treating, Bailey joined with a white stripe down the back of her fur coat, her best impression of a striped skunk. She was our fur baby, the girl that we cared for and practiced on before our own daughters were born.
As life changed, and jobs and family became more demanding, we didn’t go on the daily walks. She and I didn’t hunt nearly as much as we did before kids, but she was always there when it was time to go.
If it really is true that you’ll compare each hunting dog you ever have to your first, Bailey will have set a fine example.
She loved our family more than we deserved, by serendipity never found the business end of a porcupine or skunk, and she put up enough upland birds and retrieved enough waterfowl to keep me in admiration of her skill and care in the field.
I’m never going to forget her chasing a North Dakota jackrabbit around in circles on a deserted Waterfowl Production Area until she was nearly exhausted, her and I leaning forward one glorious morning as the sun rose to the sound of mallards murmuring on a Saskatchewan pothole in the distance, her sending a ruffed grouse rocketing skyward in a picturesque goldenrod meadow opening surrounded by aspen, her picking up a two-man limit of ringneck ducks after a half-mile walk into a National Forest pothole, or her final pheasant retrieve last November, the final bird in the bag and a fitting end to a day where I could only run her for about an hour.
My dear Bailey, I will miss you. You truly were a good girl.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
