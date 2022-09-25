Deer hunters, property managers and wildlife enthusiasts have found wireless trail cameras to be a fun way to keep tabs on the goings on of critters on their property.
The transformation of the trail camera from seasonal deer scouting tool to something used for year-round observation has helped hunters become more in tune with the wildlife they watch and the deer they hunt. It’s also brought greater depth and insight to the lifestyles and habits of white-tailed deer, turning hunting into a year-round activity of deer (and other wildlife) watching.
At present, summer is over, fall has begun, and deer hunting seasons are underway across the state that will run through the end of the calendar year. While some deer hunters run wireless trail cameras all year long, many others start in summer and really focus on fall to pattern deer they intend to hunt.
With trail camera experience comes some wisdom, learned the hard way in my case but also gleaned from colleague Trent Marsh, Editorial Manager with Spypoint Trail Cameras.
When it comes to utilizing trail cameras, the first decision is to choose the right camera for the job.
“If you’re on a trail,” recommends Marsh, “choose a camera with faster trigger speeds and trigger timer resets so you can get photos of animals on the move. On feeders, food plots or mineral sites where the deer are more likely to linger or hang out, you can get away with slower speeds. Detection range should be large when you are set up over a clearing or a big food plot.”
Marsh recommends installing trail cameras around waist height for optimal exposure. He’s quick to note that you should never put a stick or other object behind a camera to aim it downward, a popular tactic some hunters believe better captures deer or is less likely to spook them.
Pointing the camera down changes the angle of the lens, as well as the detection sensor, drastically reducing your camera’s ability to detect movement. Pointing your flash down will also create hot spots that are washed out in your camera’s photos.
Trail camera users need to pay attention to cardinal direction when they are deploying cameras.
“Try to place your cameras facing north or south to avoid catching glare or overexposure as the sun rises or sets,” Marsh says. “It may take a little longer to find a tree that will work, but if your camera is facing into a rising sun, it doesn’t matter that the camera went off since you can’t see what’s in the picture.”
Avoiding false camera triggers that eat up batteries and transmission limits is important with wireless trail cameras, and site preparation is critical for this aspect of trail camera use. Users needs to be sure the camera field of view is cleared of as much clutter as possible; weeds, branches and saplings that blow in the wind generate false triggers, as well as catching a lot of flash that impact image quality when you do get the intended wildlife photos.
Property maintenance during the growing season goes a long way toward avoiding false triggers.
“At your hunting location, can you get maintenance equipment in?” Marsh asks. “Do you have time to mow or trim? If so, it’s a lot easier to do the work on the front end. On field edges, I put cameras in places where I can hack away at vegetation with a machete or mow.
“Obviously farmers don’t want you taking crops down and you can’t touch that, but anywhere else, you need to do a little maintenance. I will make the area in front of the camera as clean as I possibly can.”
You also need to keep in mind that grass and shrubs will grow back and return. Scheduling mowing or clearing return trips for once every 4 to 6 weeks is a good practice.
Hang trail cameras in the toughest areas for you to scout, Marsh says.
“If I can see it by glassing, I don’t need a camera. Or if it’s big enough and one camera can cover it, great. I like to put the cameras in lower percentage areas for higher quality intelligence and prioritize quality over quantity.
“I approach my scouting like my hunting. A camera in a location that I can’t hunt or hang a stand may tell me about deer that are there, but is it actionable? It might help complete some of the puzzle of what is happening on a property, but by and large, those locations are of little use. I’ve seen 15-acre properties where 10 cameras couldn’t cover all the travel corridors and I’ve seen 80-acre properties where there are only two trails and a bedding area. On that 80-acre property, you may only need three stands to cover all the wind directions.
“Don’t overthink it. If the deer are funneled down and focused on a particular area or trail, monitor it, throw in a wild card camera that you move around to see what’s happening or what you might be missing, but there’s no sense in having eight cameras out there to take a picture of the same doe at four different places on the same trail.”
Learn about your camera and activate it before you head to your site! Give yourself time to put in fresh, high quality lithium batteries or a power source, to work through firmware updates, and to test if your camera is working properly.
Marsh says that using or replacing alkalines to high quality lithium batteries, following specifications for SD cards for formatting and class 10 processing speeds or using the company brand SD card for consistency, and keeping firmware up to date will take care of all your startup needs and resolve nearly all other issues.
Firmware downloads and latest models can be checked at manufacturer websites.
You should also watch what sort of cellular service you have at your hunting location.
“The cellular network is far more volatile than people think it is,” says Marsh. “We’ve all dropped calls in places where we’ve never dropped before or since. In a very small area, the reliability of an area can change. You might have a favorite tree from which to hang a camera, but if you’re not getting a good signal, a small move can make a big difference to getting signal. There are dead spots in a cellular service area.”
While all trail cameras have improved leaps and bounds as technology has improved, what really separates the companies are the apps for organizing photos and sharing photos. It’s here where Spypoint has really shined. The Spypoint app allows their users to map camera location, check weather forecasting, make remote camera setting adjustments, and their proprietary artificial intelligence allows quick sorting and grouping of images.
The latter feature is remarkable; if I want to look at photos of just bucks, I can set that filter and look at all the buck photos on a property. The Spypoint app really stands apart and allows a user to manage a whole fleet of cameras on multiple properties that can be many miles and hours from home.
For hunters who have not deployed a camera yet this season, or have never used a wireless trail camera, the new Spypoint Flex camera may be your best option. You don’t have to worry about formatting cards, choosing the right cellular network, or uploading the latest firmware ahead of time.
You can instead turn on the camera and let its two preloaded SIM cards find the right network, install updates and firmware, take a test photo and be operational in a short amount of time.
With 33 megapixel photo quality, 1080P video, 100-foot detection range, and a one-third second trigger speed, it’s a souped up camera with a modest $170 price point that is ready for the woods.
“The goal with the Flex was to get as close to an autonomous cellular trail camera as we could,” Marsh tells me. “Once the basic startup instructions are followed, it’s pretty simple to put out and use. You’re using the default best network with the quickest and hardiest startup.”
For bowhunters already in the woods and firearms hunters scrambling to get in some surveillance in the next month before gun opener, it’s not too late to get out there.
“I have the early pattern established,” says Marsh of his properties he has had cameras on all summer. “Now it’s time to move to a fall pattern. I’m moving cameras to scrapes. The summer pattern shows us deer on trail and the pictures may not always tell us where they came in on. Switching to video is going to show us where they are coming from, what they are doing, and how long they are hanging around. I’m excited to hunt the first rut, knowing a little more about where the deer might be coming from, when they like to show up, and which ones are using the property.”
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
