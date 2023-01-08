Well, we’re up past our knees in snow.
The latest news I read was that a year ago, we only had a few inches on the ground, and through the first week of January, we have a top 15 snowiest start to winter.
With all this snow, I am happy I have new truck tires. I’m also thankful for all the dumb things I did to get stuck in my younger days, because it’s helped me gain one heck of an asset in the fight against getting stuck – experience.
Getting offroad is part of the fun of trips into the outdoors, but getting in and out are part of the short list of risks encountered.
I got stuck in some North Dakota gumbo on a freelance waterfowl trip, high centered a farm truck on an unplowed lake access, buried a 4-wheeler in a cattail, slush, and snow cocktail … I guess if I kept listing my epic transportation inhibition failures, I’d run out of room in the column.
I’ve helped a lot of other people get unstuck, too. That’s not a humblebrag, rather it’s the realization of selfishness because I feel like it’ll help me earn some good karma.
I’m not Buddhist; I just know I’ve had some good hunting and fishing trips when beforehand I’ve extracted some poor soul from a snowy ditch or a muddy field.
It seems to me that the older the man, the more stuff he has under his truck backseat, in a toolbox or in his truck bed. And guess what, the older I get, the more junk I haul along.
You’ll find jump packs, basic toolboxes and jumper cables, but there are also critical tools for getting unstuck.
There are a few ways to get unstuck without tools. You can switch to four-wheel drive and work out slowly. Slowly is the key word.
If you gun the accelerator, you’re asking for spin. Four-wheel drive in low gearing puts all the pressure and torque on the gears and works best when they move slowly. If you gun it, you lose that slow and steady approach that maximizes what little traction you do have.
The other option, and the one that is most frequently used, is to rock back and forth to loosen a vehicle, and drive out of a rut. Basically, you alternate between forward and reverse until you get enough momentum in one direction to drive out.
You can also use what you have on hand for traction assistance. Tree limbs and stones can make a difference if you’re slipping on wheels in sand, mud or snow.
I keep a set of old truck mats on hand that can be thrown behind and under the tire to provide some traction. If you know where the slick spot is, it’s nice to cover it up or add some roughness to it to get your vehicle up and over it.
If you’re ever stuck by yourself, if you’re in an area with lots of trees or other solid supports, a winch on the front or rear of your truck is a necessity, but if you’re not a recreational offroader, chances are you don’t have winches mounted on your vehicle.
For the rest of us, a come-along stashed in your truck is the answer. Attach the come-along to a tow strap and onto something solid and you can make some headway for getting out. Just be sure you’re not getting a twisted or a bunched-up ratchet.
Speaking of tow straps, make sure you have a couple in your vehicle. I’ve already used mine a few times this year pulling people out of snowbanks after spin-outs. Find good solid attachment points that won’t ruin vehicles and pull slowly.
Sometimes it takes a little snap to bounce them out; tow straps have some stretch for this reason.
Make sure you get some attached hooks or shackle mounts so you have something to connect to your loops. Tow straps probably get the most use, and I’m fortunate to take trips with other drivers and have a quick and easy way to get extracted.
A full-length shovel is a lifesaver. Yes, you can try a fold up military surplus or telescoping ice fishing shovel, and in a pinch you can get some use from one. But if you need to move some earth, mud or snow in a hurry, and you need leverage, there’s nothing better than a full size, spade or round point shovel.
Mount some tension clips on the side of your truckbed walls and your shovel won’t take up much space.
A good set of tire chains will help you get out of sticky situations. I first strapped a couple sets on during a Colorado elk hunt on muddy mountain roads that got worse after we had eight inches of snow.
The chains were an absolute necessity as we could have slid off the road on switchbacks that dropped hundreds and thousands of feet. They are good peace of mind that you can get into and out of some sloppy spots.
Just make sure that you know how to put them on, that you buy a high-quality set and that you buy tensions if needed so they don’t fall off.
I hope you can get a little dirty if you ever have to put them on when you are already stuck and need a little grit to get out because you’ll be digging and reaching around the backs of your tires to make it happen.
Make sure you practice putting on tire chains during a nice, warm, and stress free summer day, so you know how they work. Should you get stuck with tire chains already on, then you know it’s going to take some work to get out.
Most of the time getting stuck isn’t just slipping, it’s digging yourself down. And you eventually need a way to get out of the hole you dug.
A great investment, and something that you can mount to the inside of your truckbed wall, is a handyman’s jack. They might be the best $100 you spent if you need to get unstuck.
The rinkydink bottle jacks that are dirt cheap and come standard in cars and pickups are not going to get the job done for you. They require you to be able to get under an axle, they have relatively high clearance to work, they don’t have a large base, and they work slowly.
Buy a good handyman’s jack and keep it in your truck for those times when you need to get out of a hole, change a tire, put on tire chains or give yourself some space to dig out.
Good luck out there. Don’t be afraid to get stuck. If you never leave the blacktop to get offroad, you miss out on all the best adventures.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
