Safety has become a forefront issue in my life.
I attribute this to the aging process; you realize you aren’t invincible or that bad things can happen to you. There is a reason that insurance premiums are most expensive for youthful drivers; they are learning to operate motor vehicles and will often partake in some risky behaviors.
In my case, my risk tolerance outlook changed after marrying and having children. Suddenly, I wasn’t just responsible for myself but for others as well.
Deer hunting season is fast approaching. Archery season begins on Sept. 19 and runs through the end of the calendar year. If deer hunting sees the same level of increased participation as other forms of outdoor recreation have in 2020, we could see many new or lapsed hunters take part in the hunt.
Hunters are making plans for the fall if they have not already. They are securing leases, scouting properties, putting up trails cameras, putting out blinds and hanging stands. Deer hunting preparation will continue to increase in the coming months right up to the firearms season in early November.
While many non-hunters assume that handling firearms and accidental shootings would lead the list of hunting accidents and fatalities, treestand falls are the No. 1 source of accidents by deer hunters.
Getting up in a tree takes you out of the line of sight and smell of the notoriously cautious and observant whitetail deer. In Minnesota’s prairie regions, where deer drives may be more common, most people do their deer hunting from an elevated blind or stand. Having the proper gear and being careful with your equipment can be the difference between a successful hunt or trip to the emergency room.
The Treestand Manufacturer’s Association is an industry group that has worked to strengthen treestand safety. All of the members of this association include full body harnesses in the packages of the stands they sell.
Including harnesses is a great way to ensure your customers have safety in mind. However, I’ve found the factory harnesses to be very minimalist, ill-fitting or tedious to put on. By no means am I looking this gift horse in the mouth; with tight margins and the competitive nature of the market, pushing up price points by providing beefier harnesses isn’t something consumers would demand, considering many already have their own harnesses of preference.
The resolution I see for all hunters is to invest in an after-market, full-body harness of their own. If you are looking for a gift for a deer hunting spouse, friend or family member, a harness is practical and a gift of love, showing that you care about the recipient. No matter the stand type, you should be wearing a full body harness the minute you leave the ground.
Another bit of equipment that works hand with a harness is a lifeline. In short, it’s a sturdy rope that will run up the side of the tree. You can attach your harness to the lifeline, and slide a prussic knot the length of the rope as you go up and down. This special knot is designed to hold and not slide when pressure is applied.
Before installing a lifeline or putting up the stand, you’ll need to work carefully up and down. Here again, you don’t want to be exposed without a means of fall protection.
So when you are installing a stand or lifeline, or when going up or down in lieu of a lifeline, you’ll want to use a lineman’s belt. A lineman’s belt is a belt or short bit of rope with textured grip that is used to shimmy up the tree. You’ll attach the lineman’s belt to your harness as you climb up and down.
If you encounter a tree limb that you can’t slide the rope past, you should pack a second lineman’s belt that you can place above the tree limb, which you can attach to as you clear the branch. The idea is to minimize your risk of having an unprotected fall.
The last piece of equipment you’ll need is a haul line. You never climb a tree with objects in your hands. Your only concern when climbing a tree to hunt is to safely get up and down.
Unloaded guns or bows, backpacks with gear, your lunch and waterbottle … whatever you intend to bring into the tree needs to be tied and pulled up on a rope or cord.
Needing a full body harness, lifeline, lineman’s belt and a hoist line, I found all four pieces of equipment manufactured by a company founded in the name of safety: Hunter Safety System. They sell full body harnesses from size small to 3X, in ultralight and heavy duty versions, with and without scent control technology. In short, there is a harness for every body type and hunting style.
You may opt for two harnesses – a light harness for early in the season when it is warm, and a larger harness for late in the year, when you are wearing numerous layers to fend off the cold.
Hunter Safety System also sells a lifeline. Their model includes reflective material woven into the rope, which makes it a lot easier to find your stand in the early morning darkness. It’s also good piece of mind that their prussic knot is correctly installed and won’t slip. They sell a lineman’s safety strap and a reel-up hoist, helping you safely get up the tree with your things.
Having the right safety equipment is more important than any other hunting equipment you’ll use; after all, what is your life worth? The equipment is a necessity, as is using it properly.
The Tree Stand Manufacturer’s Association recommends everyone read their stand’s manufacturer instructions. These are not the instructions for assembling something of little consequence like a television stand, these are the instructions for a product which you will entrust with your life. Know what you should and should not do when deploying and using the stand.
Choose the right tree for your stand. You don’t want something too thin that might break or bend with you in it. And if the tree is too large, the gripping or fitting features where the stand and tree meet may not function properly.
Pay attention to the branches on trees. Is the tree you are using cleared of obstructions? You can lop off some limbs ahead of the season for safety in getting up the tree and to improve sightlines and shooting windows.
Also pay attention to the bark. Some species of tree are notoriously hard to get into; large balsam firs can have hard and smooth bark, which can cause metal parts to slide. Pick a tree with soft and/or textured bark that will hold and grip attachments.
Practice getting into your stand, particularly with hang-on or climbing stand models. You need to get a feel for the stand when it is properly set up.
Never be in a hurry while preparing to treestand hunt. You might know when the deer are coming and are running behind. You might be excited to hunt that last hour of twilight. Regardless, be in the moment when getting into and out of your stand and don’t be in a hurry. Rushing leads to mistakes.
Always maintain three points of contact while climbing. Even though you have fall restraints, you don’t want to test them, so do your best to always be in control.
Wear hunting boots with non-slip soles. Stands are often wet from dew and frost and this can lead to a nasty fall. You may even consider applying a little non-slip sandpaper tape to your steps or platform to prevent any slipping.
Use only carabiners that are rated for weight or climbing. Hardware store clips or fair freebies aren’t going to cut it; use only the aftermarket big boys.
When putting up or taking down stands, use the buddy system. If you must do it alone, let someone know where you are and what you are doing. Have a plan in case of an emergency; keep a cell phone handy in a pocket, assuming you have service where you hunt.
Carefully go through your equipment before and after each time you use it. Are straps or ropes getting worn or faded? Are sections of climbing steps or ladders getting rusty? Is hardware starting to break down?
Sunlight and UV degradation, water and the elements through freeze and thaw cycles, powerful storms that drop branches and trees, animals such as squirrels, porcupines, or raccoons can all damage or degrade tree stands. You need to repair or replace equipment and throw away stands with serious problems.
Sitting 16 feet off the ground at the end of the year is one of my favorite ways to spend an autumn day. This seems to be a year with a tremendous turnout for deer hunters. Take steps now to plan for a safe deer hunting season and make sure you have the right gear to return home safely after reach hunt.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
