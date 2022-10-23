For hunters and shooters, the ability to easily move optics around on various firearms is a priority need, particularly if you are fond of certain riflescopes or if you aren’t a wealthy independent with the finest scopes mounted on each of the guns you own.
Getting riflescopes properly mounted by gunsmiths is an option, and while I recognize that gunsmith hourly rates are worth the payment for experience and skill I don’t possess, the simple act of moving optics shouldn’t be reason to pay big bucks for service. Besides, the fit to shoulder can only be judged by the shooter.
The first thing to do when mounting a new scope is to lay out your hardware, typically an attachment base if the gun doesn’t have a rail as well as the ring bases and the scope itself.
Get out the attachment screws and keep them in a magnetized pan. Attach the base with a light wipe down of gun oil to prevent rusting. You can now lay down the scope within the rings.
You must pay attention to eye relief, or the distance from the eyepiece to your eye. You want to easily see down the scope, but not be so close that recoil gives you a black eye!
Here is where the right tools make the job easy.
The Real Avid Master Gun Vice makes it simple to hold your rifle in a variety of positions, which is helpful for cleaning and changing out optics.
When you have the setback orientation of the scope laid down and you like the fit, you can put the rings on and lightly tighten to keep things in place. You still need the scope loose enough to turn side to side in the mount before you affix it tightly.
Real Avid’s Level Right Pro is another tool that will make quick work of lining up your scope. The Level Right Pro allows you to level the reticle, not the turret.
It’s tempting, with modern technology, to make adjustments from the range on the shooter’s bench, but getting lined up on your work bench is going to save a lot of hassles.
The Level Right Pro kit includes a gridded projection screen, a LED flashlight with rechargeable battery and USB charging cord, and adjustable mounts to affix to either a Picatinny rail or rounded barrel. The flashlight shoots through the scope, projecting the reticle on the gridded screen where you can easily see it and make adjustments.
Once situated properly and on-grid, you can use the Real Avid Smart-Torq driver to get the screws affixed to the scope manufacturer’s recommended pounds per inch of torque. That value is an important one – you don’t want a scope moving once you have it set nor do you want to overtighten and damage mounts, screws or the scope.
Check over your alignment with the Real Avid Viz Max bore sight. You insert this laser projector into the rifle’s muzzle bore and can view the red dot through the scope for alignment. The middle axis of your barrel and middle axis of your scope are a few inches apart, so a good starting distance is 25 yards to try and align the laser beam and your reticle crosshairs.
Now you can head to the range. On a shooter’s bench at the range, you want to block up your rifle for stability and consistency, either on beanbag style stands or gun stands like the Lead Sled. This is just part of the process of controlling what you can control and ensuring your are getting accuracy to target and later precision in shots that are consistently closely grouped.
You’ll aim at a target, and then adjust your reticle to cover your bullet hole. Then you can run your target out to the desired sight-in distance — 50 yards, 100 yards, 200 yards, whatever it might be, and repeat the process.
Your adjustments up and down are referred to as elevation and your left and right are windage.
On turret style scopes, you’ll see those adjustments expressed as “MOA,” which are minutes of angle. Basically, those are measurements of degrees. There are 360 degrees in a circle, and each degree has 60
minutes of angle within it, so a full circle is 21,600.
A good rule of thumb for rifle shooters is that each minute of angle is equal to about an inch at 100 yards. That’s why it’s important when sighting in to only adjust your turret one minute, or one click at a time, unless you are horrendously off!
Aim small, miss small, and make your adjustments and clicks slow and gradual so you can track the process and center to target more quickly.
With firearms deer season here in just a few weeks, it’s time to get your guns sighted in and ready if you haven’t already.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
