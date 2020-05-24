Springtime is well underway.
Bird songs fill the house in the mornings when I wake up and open the back door. It’s warm enough to wear short sleeves, and I can start getting away with not packing a jacket.
Gardens are growing, trees have leafed out, and the spring turkey season I so eagerly awaited all winter will be ending on the last day of May.
Spring is in full bloom on our lakes, as well. Native submerged plants are just starting to grow while the introduced curlyleaf pondweed is growing rambunctiously. While I wish the curlyleaf would form neat, walled edges that are easy to fish, it seems to spill over into the depths of the lake in slow retreat without a clear endpoint.
Mother Nature exploits an opening, and curlyleaf seems to grow beyond depths of native plants that are limited by light penetration. I suspect this is due to the seasonal life differences in the plants; curlyleaf begins growing in the winter and takes advantage of the clear water of early spring before senescing in early July, releasing phosphorus to the lake that often fuels planktonic algae blooms that block sunlight to the native plants that might also exploit those deeper-water habitats.
Curlyleaf pondweed and I have a love-hate relationship. I don’t particularly care for motoring through it as it all but stops outboard motor propellers. But I love the functional habitat it provides fish, creating a defined inside weedline and occasional pockets and edges. Those edges may not be as crisp as I prefer, but the randomness of nature just means I have to pay attention to which clumps the fish like best in a big, early spring aquatic plant monoculture.
Largemouth bass have begun cruising shallow water in search of probable nesting sites, and crappies have moved shallow or just beyond the shallows in preparation for the spawn, as well. Day to day movements of these two species this time of year can be variable. Some days they are in just a few feet of water, other days they are out as deep as 8 to 15 feet.
Every lake is a little bit different, and the fish seem very reactionary to the weather at the time – thunderstorms, wind, sunshine or clouds, high and low pressure, and the lingering effect on fish mood and water temperatures.
Until male crappie and bass commit to supervising nests, they’ll wander in and out of the shallows, fickle by mood and weather. As anglers, finding the fish can be easy some days and more challenging on others. It can be as easy as driving shorelines slowly with polarized sunglasses, looking for fish. It can also mean covering water with electronics or blind casting, looking for concentrations of fish and then hanging near once the fish are located.
For this father, a nice morning on the lake locating crappie is a favorite spring ritual. I can load up the boat and daughters and try to find schools of papermouth. Spring is a feast for weary eyes. Swans, geese and ducks are tending nests and hatching young. Warblers and songbirds are returning to woodlots and forested tracts. Swallows make their triumphant return to Minnesota and take advantage of the mass of insect life emerging from the water.
Tractors turn the topsoil on nearby fields or plant and drill seeds for another year’s crop. Everyone is hoping for a good year; spring is the season of hope.
The girls and I checked the shallows, but it’s still early, a bit cool for crappies to be in. A good eastern breeze stirred across the lake’s surface, small gusts visualized in fleets of ripples working their way toward you and the sound of drafts of air rushed past ears. Strung up fishing rods and taught lines caught the breeze and whistled a one note harmony, the background music of searching for fish.
We dropped jigs with minnows and let the breeze drift us along. Our first drift was a bust, so I motored down the line to try a different location and its variable height line of curlyleaf pondweed. Halfway through our drift, my oldest has her rod doubled over. She cranked in a pugnacious crappie that nearly flopped into the boat.
We pitched it back after a quick look, and I marked the location on my graph. Our next set of drifts were a repeat in this exercise. We were all getting fish when we hit the gradual transition between 8 and 13 feet.
The fish were hanging close. Give them enough line and they hooked themselves. No need for an aggressive hookset with thin mouth tissue on these fish.
It’s the perfect recipe for kid fishing. We made a half-dozen more drifts, catching fish each time we go, as the minutes flew by with simple enjoyment.
While I could catch these fish all day, along with the occasional big bluegill and largemouth bass, I knew the attention spans of the littles would tire. I needed to get the youngest home for a nap and some lunch, a plan I decided to emulate on this peaceful, spring weekend day.
Today, fishing was easy and the search for fish short. Tomorrow the search starts anew, and the chase is half the fun.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
