There has never been a better time to raise your own hunting buddy or shooting enthusiast. With the National Archery in the Schools program, competitive youth rifle shooting, 4H Shooting Sports programs, and the incredible ascension of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League, there are many chances for youth to get involved with firearms and bows.
Sometimes as adults, it’s challenging to start learning and practicing with a gun or bow given busy work and life schedules or the intimidation of feeling behind your peers who may have started much earlier in life. For youth, the barriers are different but the opportunities are out there. You can start as someone brand new to shooting, begin with quality instruction, and build good habits that will carry with you throughout your lifetime.
However, there are two things that every shooter needs to know or have before they ever take their first lesson, whether shooting a firearm or a bow.
There are certain sports where you build skills that reward ambidexterity. Basketball players need to finish near the basket with both hands. Baseball players learn to be switch hitters to take advantage of certain pitching situations. Soccer players need to be able to use both feet to trap, pass, and kick the ball; complete body coordination is necessary to reach your full potential as an athlete.
Way back in kindergarten or at an earlier age, many of us started writing and figured out our hand domination. The Washington Post reported in 2019 that about 10% of the world’s population is left-handed. I have told my cack-handed brother-in-law that those 10% of our global population are “wrong-handed ” he takes this news in stride. While we build familiarity and comfort with our handedness as young people, we start to train our brains to always do tasks a certain way with one dominant hand. While we can change our dominant hand and retrain our brains, as amputees can attest, we can’t, at least not easily, do the same with our dominant eye. Besides optometrists, shooters are the only people I’ve met who know their eye dominance. There are a few simple ways to test it, and to start shooting on the right equipment, you need to know how your brain and eyes take in the world around you.
When you’re using or purchasing bows or guns, you can get them in right-handed and left-handed versions. What you’re really handling or buying are bows and guns that should match your eye dominance. Want to figure out your eye dominance, or that of your child or a new shooter? Try a couple eye dominance tests.
In the aperture test, you should focus on an object a good distance away, say a spot on the wall across the room. You’ll make a small triangle or circle with your hands overlapping in front of your face and with your arms fully extended with the object in the middle of the triangle or circle. Shrink the opening of the circle or triangle down so it just fits the object. Close an eye, left first, then right. Is the object still centered up with each respective eye? Or is it completely gone? You can also do the same setup for your eye dominance test and pull your hands towards your eyes. You’ll naturally pull the sight picture into your dominant eye. Doing these tests will help you quickly learn which eye is dominant.
A second test involves another person. Stand apart from your partner about 30 feet and with both eyes open hold your hand up and using your thumb, cover the face of your partner. Your partner will look back and see which eye the thumb is lined up with, the right or left eye. Once established, take note of your dominant eye.
My personal belief as a firearms safety instructor and an archery coach that has taught a number of young shooters is that it’s easier to build proper shooting skills and hand dexterity around a dominant eye than it is to use a dominant hand and then move and accommodate fit to the hand versus the eye. In most cases, your handedness and eye dominance match. But in some cases, there is cross-dominance, which can be problematic when you are right-handed but left eye dominant and vice versa. Young or new shooters have the rest of their career to build good shooting technique and to practice with the proper eye dominance rather than to try and work around handedness and adjusting with eye patches or raising a gun to a far eye, for example.
In addition to knowing eye dominance, the second critical component new shooters need to have with their respective weapons before they start shooting is proper fit to their gear. There may have been a tendency in the past to just go buy whatever youth model bow, shotgun, or rifle was available and hope things would work out, but today there are many more adjustable or specialty options on the market to ensure a good fit. And with more youth leagues and shooting opportunities, there is a bigger market for used resale, which can be reassuring to parents who don’t want to spend a bunch of money on something that their kid could quickly outgrow. You’ve probably seen young children trying to hit balls with baseball bats or tennis rackets that are too big for their little bodies. The problem is obvious. A poor fit to a gun or bow is not as obvious, but just as useless.
If we want kids to build good practice habits in the shooting sports, we need to ensure a good fit and teach proper technique. We can’t teach the technique part without a good fit.
For archers, you’ll need to figure out your appropriate draw length and draw weight, and then your appropriate arrow length.
For long gunners, determining length of pull or the measure from the trigger to the end of the butt plate is critical. Some youth model shotguns and rifles offer pads that can help extend the length of pull as the child grows. You’ll want to check the height of the comb on the gun’s stock to see if it fits the shooter’s cheek. Some aftermarket stocks have adjustable butt plates or pads and combs. Lastly, the grip must be sized appropriately for the gunner’s hand to comfortably fit.
Gun and bow shops, experienced range instructors, and archery and shooting coaches can all help assess fit. Take time to understand what fits and what doesn’t and what is adjustable when buying new or used bows or guns. With established eye dominance and a fitting bow or gun, your young shooter will be ready to become a crack shot and enjoy a lifetime of shooting and hunting success.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.