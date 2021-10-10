Eighty-degree October days on high plains shortgrass prairies and sagebrush steppe in Wyoming aren’t a drag on pronghorn antelope.
Amazingly, the animals use their white underbelly and lower neck to deflect heat rising from the ground. They also erect their hollow hair coat to displace body heat, staying cool on warm days and laying their hair coat down against their skin in winter as incredibly effective insulation.
The truth is 80-degree days in October are taxing on antelope hunters wishing for cooler weather. I can tell you firsthand that walking ridges and draws, stalking through cuts, and baking in the sun on rock outcrops is not fun when temperatures run unseasonably hot.
If discretion is the better part of valor, myself and antelope hunting partner Joe Baures used our better judgement to head to higher ground and cooler temperatures. We had the foresight to pack fishing equipment and hiking boots on this year’s trip west, hopeful that a fishing excursion might be the icing on the figurative cake of a tagged-out hunt.
Instead, it was a one-day escape from the frustrations of landlocked public lands, numerous hunters and hot, breezy days.
The Bighorn Mountains sit in the middle of Wyoming like an island, with the Tetons to the west and the Northern Rockies to the south and plains on either side.
Driving west on Interstate 90, Baures and I drove to Buffalo, Wyoming, then took U.S. Highway 16 along the west slope, arriving at the Circle Park Trailhead along the edge of the Cloud Peak Wilderness. Hunting camps were settled along the edges of the aspen- and pine-lined forest service roads, some with horses tied up and mule deer antlers resting against tent walls.
Remarkably, Baures and I can fish in this federal wilderness area, but as non-residents, would not be allowed by state law to hunt here without guides.
After parking our vehicle, loading packs with fishing gear, water and food, and filling out a wilderness registration self-checkout, we started our ascent.
“The registration just lets them know where to look for the bodies,” joked Baures as we headed out shortly after noon.
The Cloud Peak Wilderness is full of small lakes teeming with a variety of various trout and char. The draw for this trip was Willow Lake, a small alpine lake stocked with arctic grayling and splake.
The lake could be accessed by following an 8.2-mile trail through pine forest, climbing steadily nearly 1,600 feet in altitude to a final elevation around 9,000 feet.
The path to Willow passes a couple smaller lakes, the first being Sherd, a small, cedar-lined lake filled with large cutthroat trout. We tossed flies and lures for a half-hour before moving on to Willow.
The trail had a few forks, but we stuck with the main path until one major fork where an angler at Sherd advised us to turn right. The trailhead had a large map, but the scale was too large to show lakes and trail-forked segments, so we were somewhat operating on trial and error.
After choosing wrong at least once for a short distance of a couple hundred yards, we turned back, made the correct turn, and eventually found our lake. The benefit of a GPS receiver in a smartphone overlaying an aerial photo is invaluable in an inaugural trip such as this.
Willow lay serenely below us, bathed in a mix of late afternoon sunshine and mountain shadow. Large boulders were scattered in fields around her shoreline. Downed and fire scarred trees lined one mountaintop in contrast to the pine-covered rest of the draws.
We worked down a treacherous switchback to a flat shoreline area. Immediately we saw rises, small swirls where the fish were feeding on insects.
After rigging up rods, we began casting to the swirls erupting here and there along the rockstrewn shoreline. Baures found the first fish, a gorgeous arctic grayling and the motivation for our long hike.
Native to only select waters, largely in Alaska and the Arctic, grayling have been introduced to mountain lakes in the western United States, including Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.
Baures and I admired the fish’s famous prominent dorsal fin, gorgeously mottled in black and iridescent blue spots. Small in size but huge in spirit and color, we took a few pictures before releasing the fish
back to its mountain lake home.
Working down the shore and hopping carefully through boulder fields while toting fishing rods, Baures and I worked to a point in the sunshine and kept casting.
I caught three or four splake, stocked trout that area cross between a female lake trout and male brook trout. The small splake hid in the nearshore boulder shadows, darting out in rainbow arcs to attack flies and lures.
After an hour, I feared I would be blanked on grayling, but after a gear swap with Baures, I managed a couple grayling on Adams flies before our time ran short and darkness beckoned.
The afternoon had stretched to evening and no longer was any of the shoreline touched by sunlight. Baures and I took apart rods and rebagged gear, grabbed energy bars to eat on the go, and made our hasty departure.
After an hour, the light was gone and we turned on headlamps, picking our way down the mountain, carefully stepping among tree roots and cobble edges. Tired but pleased, we reached the trailhead and the security of our camper after 2 1/2 hours.
We crawled into our sleeping bags in the cool mountain air, wishing for similar colder temperatures that might make things a bit more tolerable when we resumed antelope hunting the next day.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.