A recent familial split within a prominent outdoor media conglomerate’s podcast on the topic of the role of social media in hunting was a source of pre-holiday season controversy discussed in some far reaches of the hunting internet.
There were many topics the podcast hosts visited in the very spirited discussion, including public land hunting crowding (and its link to social media), portrayal of the entirety of the hunting experience with or without editing (in mainstream and social media), and Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation efforts and whether they truly are necessary across the country or in localized spots.
However, the most polarizing discussion revolved around social media use of the hosts and others.
On trial was the role of social media in hunting, with one party vehemently and obstinately convinced that social media was nothing but trouble. The other tried to reason for social media’s redeeming value, or at least argue it’s a modern media format comparable in many ways to earlier versions.
My summary above fails to fully articulate the direction and facets of each argument in a nearly hourlong discussion but gives you a small taste. As was implied in the podcast’s introduction, it likely made for an awkward holiday in the Rinella household.
Lost in the entire discussion, I felt, was a rational conversation about hunting and angling motivations, since one of the arguments presented was that social media is fueling motivation to hunt primarily for bragging rights and posting pictures of game harvested, thus a warping of traditional hunting motivations and a poor message to non-hunters.
The argument goes that one needs to kill so one can “get pics for the (Instagram).”
The field of fisheries and wildlife human dimensions is uniquely situated to answer questions about hunting and angling motivations. In Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources partners on occasion with the University of Minnesota Fisheries and Wildlife Cooperative Unit to survey hunters and anglers about their behavior, preferences and motivations.
For approximately 20 years, various surveys have been completed and information compiled by Drs. Sue Schroeder and/or David Fulton.
Past surveys that specifically ask about motivations are informative. In Schroeder’s 2014 “A study of trout angler participation and activities in southeastern Minnesota,” respondents’ greatest motivation was enjoying nature and the outdoors, followed by relaxing, being in a quiet and peaceful place, getting away from crowds of people and fishing in a wilderness setting.
Of the 32 listed motivations, catching trout was 10th, catching a trophy trout was 24th, catching your limit of trout was 30th and competing with friends who fish for trout was 31st .
In 2005’s “Fishing in Minnesota: A study of angler participation and activities,” Schroeder and Fulton find similar motivations nearly a decade earlier.
The top motivations, of 28 possibilities, for angling in Minnesota was enjoying nature and the outdoors, followed by relaxing, being in a quiet and peaceful place, doing something with your family and getting away from crowds of people.
Catching a trophy was 23rd , catching your limit was 25th and competing with friends who fish was the least cited motivation at 28th .
What about the hunting side? In Schroeder, Fulton, Lawrence, and Cordts’ “The 2005 Waterfowl Hunting Season in Minnesota: A Study of Hunters’ Opinions and Activities,” 21 motivations were ranked.
Yet again, enjoying nature and the outdoors was the most popular, followed by good behavior among other waterfowl hunters, getting away from crowds of people, hunting with family and seeing lots of waterfowl.
Bagging ducks and geese was 17th and getting a limit was 20th.
Perhaps, it’s time to complete a survey that focuses on social media and its role among hunters and anglers, particularly as Gen Z or Centennials enter the outdoor space and mainstream social media has been online for 10-15 years.
Social media use is stratified across generations unevenly, but I would be shocked if hunters or anglers listed social media likes and comments as a high-ranking reason to pick up the gun or rod.
What I believe the discussion boils down to is this — we all hunt and fish differently and for different reasons, which we ought to recognize and respect.
But we should all take care to not miss the multitude of many reasons to get outside, which have been identified consistently as primary motivation to hunt or fish for as long as man has been enjoying these sports: enjoy time in nature, enjoy time with family and friends, practice our skills, feed our families and feed our souls.
Social media may be the human highlight reel, but bragging boards are nothing new. If social media becomes your sole reason to get outdoors, I feel pity for you.
Some outliers may have bragging or social media posting as a primary motivation, but I don’t buy the argument that the issue is mainstream among the rank and file of hunters and anglers. I suspect it will fall near the bottom of motivations for most, an afterthought for other primary drivers.
As is the case with my personal social media — if tomorrow my accounts had no more likes, comments or shares, and any sort of following among family friends and complete strangers went away, I’d likely keep posting, if for no other reason than the convenience of media hosting and the ability to look back on memories, no different than the Polaroids of days gone by.
Undoubtedly, there are drawbacks to social media, but many positives to highlight as well, a topic for a different date and time.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
