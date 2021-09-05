The mark of a good fishing guide, unbelievably, is not the ability to catch fish.
Anyone could be a guide if catching fish was the only prerequisite. Instead, a good guide is a teacher, a realist, and in some of the rarer cases, is an entertainer.
For Bemidji fishing guide Jason Rylander of North Country Guide Service, he is a combination of all three.
Rylander grew up in Ashby, Minnesota. As often happens with folks who move to Bemidji to attend Bemidji State University, Rylander found he had to return to the town. After graduating college with a teaching degree in 2003, Rylander taught for a year in International Falls.
When he found that teaching was not the career he envisioned, he moved back to Bemidji in 2004 and worked three or four part-time jobs before finding a role with InHarvest Foodservice, a food manufacturing whole grains distributor, working in both wholesale and retail spaces.
Today, after a dozen years with the company, Rylander is a Regional Sales Manager. Rylander is happily married with two sons, appropriately named Rivers (12) and Cove (9), and fills his time off with guided fishing trips.
How he became a fishing guide was a matter of a coincidental meet-up.
“It was March of 2005 or 2006, and I was out on Lake Bemidji,” recalled Rylander. “The walleye season is closed, and there’s like one other person on the lake. We’re both fishing an eelpout spot, and it’s kind of small. That guy was Matt Breuer, owner of North Country Guide Service. We got to talking and kind of hit it off. That following summer, he needed help with a couple guide trips, and I jumped at it. I was guiding out of a 16-foot Lund with a 40 horse tiller.
“All these years later, the relationship, I think, has been mutually beneficial. I try to promote the guide service, help him out when he’s too busy and then I get some trips, and it works out well for the both of us.”
Rylander likes fishing small lakes but will put in time on Lake Bemidji, since he says there’s always fish biting on the lake. The only drawback, he says, is that his customers don’t get the “northwoods feel” fishing on Bemidji since it is so urban.
“There are loads of lakes in the Chippewa National Forest, and you can travel in any direction from Bemidji and find a good bite,” Rylander said. “Most of my trips are for walleye; that’s what everyone wants to catch. If the walleye bite is tough, I’m pretty honest with folks. ‘Hey man, I’m not on a great walleye bite, but if you and your kid want to set a bunch of hooks, we can go catch as many pike and bass as you want and there’s always a chance at a few walleyes.’ We don’t need to beat our heads against the wall for five or six walleye bites in four hours when we could set the hook 30 times.
“I leave it up to the customer; ultimately it’s their trip so I try to cater to what they want to do or what they want to experience.”
Over time, Rylander has built a cult following, likely due to his humor in the boat.
I ask Rylander when are his favorite times to fish. After a pregnant pause, I get his deadpan response. “10:30.” Then the real answer. “June. June is the bestest. Guide trips in June are the most glorious thing. Because of my work schedule and an influx of calls, I put a lot of time on the water in June with clients, and the fishing was banner. The job is significantly easier when the fish are biting, and I don’t have to turn on my charming personality and quick wit.”
Folks looking for a bite and some funny banter call Rylander for guide trips and ask for the “I fished with Jason” T-shirts.
“In my family, we do an annual boys trip to Canada. I started going in 5th grade with my dad. Probably 15 years ago, I was working for a T-shirt manufacturing place in Bemidji. Between my brother and one of the T-shirt designers, they came up with these T-shirts with my cartoon face on it that said ‘I fished with thee Jason Rylander.’
“While we were on the Canadian trip, they all came walking up to the campfire with these T-shirts on and threw one to me. At first I thought it would be a good joke, I could get them for cheap from the company I worked for, and we made some sample stickers. Turns out, I gave away a few of these shirts, word got out, and they became real popular. I need to get another batch made up. I’m terrible at fishing and (desultory) in marketing!”
Fishing with Rylander is about having fun, and he’s going to be a realist when you book the trip and get in the boat.
“I’m probably honest to a fault,” Rylander said. “I’ll lay it out, the situation is we’re going to catch this many fish, the bite is running hot or cold, but we’re going to have a good time.
“I’m going to tell stories, I’m going to ask you to tell me stories, we’re going to have a good time, I’m going to try and educate you on why we’re fishing where we’re fishing, why we’re doing what we’re doing, why my tiny brain thinks the fish are in this particular spot at this time and make sure that you walk out of there learning a little bit more about fishing, and even if you don’t catch a million fish, making sure you walk out of there with a smile on your face.”
Fred, one of the local clients, helped coin one of Rylander’s catch phrases. Upon returning to the dock after a fishing trip, Fred said “You’re really an OK fisherman, but I just really like hanging out with you!”
Rylander, the self-professed world’s OK-est angler, promises just one thing. The fish are going to do what they’re going to do, but when fishing with him, you’re going to have fun.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
