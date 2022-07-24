You get to a campsite, you take a look around, and relieved to have arrived, you start unpacking gear, setting up tents and laying out all of your camping accoutrements.
The harder you worked to get in and the more tired you are, the more easily complacency sets in. It’s easy to be in a hurry to put everything up and settle in for some rest, an evening meal, or maybe even turn in for the night.
You’ve earned it, right?
For the purposes of safety, as well as comfort and convenience, it’s best to carefully inspect your camp site and make prudent choices about how to lay out everything.
The first direction to look, I will argue, is up. Are you surrounded by healthy trees? Nothing leaning or broken?
Dead trees, leaning trees or softwoods positioned along an uninterrupted break are all trees that bring some risk in strong wind. Campers like me call them “widowmakers.”
I’ve left wilderness areas where powerful storms moved through only to get home and find out someone else didn’t make it back. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s brother Craig sadly perished when a tree fell on his tent in a strong storm in 2016 in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Consider for a moment that much of the BWCA includes softwoods like red pine, white pine, white cedar and spruce growing along campsite edges on top of glacially cut rock with little till on top of it.
In short, these trees that snap more easily than deciduous hardwoods are growing on little more than bedrock, with roots that commonly spread out more than down.
Choose your campsites carefully, in particular your tent pads.
After you’ve looked up at trees, now you need to look around. What is your proximity to water? Every backcountry camper needs a source of fresh water nearby that can be collected and filtered.
It’s important to keep in mind that wildlife will be using the water source, too, so keep your campsite near water, but off any major game trails.
Now take a look down. Camp on a flat spot without protruding rocks that will make even and flat sleeping difficult. Try to choose bare patches so you can avoid impacting vegetation at sites.
We can love campsites to death if our use of them impacts plant growth.
Pay close attention to where drainage will collect. If a major storm dumps a significant amount of rain, where will the rain go?
Taking down camp and resetting because you are inundated with water is not a pleasant experience in the middle of the night. Look for telltale rills and gullies in the substrate, signs of water drainage and direction of flow.
Campsites are what you make of them and what you prefer. In the heat of summer, you may select a shaded site to escape to during the daytime.
In spring or fall, you may want a more open site that utilizes the warmth of rays of sunshine.
You may choose to put your camp kitchen in a spot exposed to the breeze for ventilation, or on windy days, you may want your campsite resting behind a windbreak of trees or boulders.
For mountain campers, pay attention to your elevation. Know that cool air pools in low spots.
Air currents move up and down the mountain, depending on sun exposure and time of day; if you are on a hunting trip, the smell of your camp site will travel up or down with those air currents.
Campers in bear country most be mindful of where they cache their food. Look for trees that allow food bags to be suspended and not easily accessed.
Use the Pacific Crest Trail method, which allows for easy suspension on a tree limb.
Pay close attention to which way your tent door is facing. You may choose privacy and face it away from other camp members. You may want a western or eastern exposure to take advantage of the rising or setting sun.
Or you may just want it facing others who are encircled.
Set your camp up with purpose. Avoid setting up camp in high traffic areas, like along the path to the latrine, near the latrine or along hiking trails. You don’t want any unpleasant smells, nor the sound of people and commotion when you are trying to rest, relax and unwind.
Do your best to stay out of sight of other campers, for a better outdoor experience for both parties. Private campgrounds and state parks with assigned campsites don’t give you a lot of options with site selection, but you can still think critically about how you wish to deploy your campsite to be most efficient or take advantage of the amenities of the site.
Picnic tables, fire rings, box grills and access to potable water are all examples of options you can work around. Remember — you can’t rearrange your whole house without spending thousands of dollars in remodeling costs, but you can easily rearrange a campsite to your exacting standards.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
