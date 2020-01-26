The winter of 2019 came to a close, and I had a conversation with a friend of mine and trusted “wrench” about my aging snow machine.
He is a man who is much handier than I and fixes all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other small engines for a living. I asked him when the best time to sell would be since my machine had a few drawbacks I’d grown weary with over time.
“The best time was last year, after all that snow fell,” he explained to my dismay.
What would be the chances of getting another year with plenty of snow to ride around on? It turns out that one year later, much of Minnesota has enough snow to ride. Now is a good time to sell, only I’ve cycled back to keeping my machine rather than selling it.
My decision was made out of convenience and the fact that it is already paid in full. Then again, if I ride a machine newer than my two decade-old two-up, I might change my mind yet again.
With an ice auger rack and depthfinder mount on the dash, no one will confuse my sled for anything other than an ice-fishing machine. My purpose for owning a snowmobile has always been utilitarian; it has strictly been used for ice fishing. I’ve used my sled for Canadian fishing adventures, hauling my house and gear across big lakes, and getting into little fishing gems that are a long ways into the woods.
For a few years, I even dropped the trails endorsement on my registration, knowing that I wouldn’t be using the machine for anything other than on-the-ice traveling to and from fishing spots. This year, I restored the trails endorsement after my wife envisioned an evening together on fresh powder with friends of ours who are also snowmobile owners. I just haven’t found the thought of a sore back and need for spinal realignment all that appealing after imagining a few hours of jumping ditch field approaches and bouncing along rough patches of tilled fields.
An ice fishing trip to the end of the Gunflint Trail found me out on my machine for the first time in 2020. The fishing was about par for the course; most everyone caught fish, and the warm weather was a pleasant contrast to the previous two years of polar vortices. By the last day of the trip, half the party decided to take a little ride along the grant-in-aid Upper Gunflint snowmobile trail.
Presently, Minnesota’s arrowhead region has two feet more snow for the year than is normal at this time. The trail riding, if you can take the word of a guy who does as little of it as possible, was fantastic.
Sunshine twinkled in the frosty tips of poplar trees in both the foreground and distant, creating a kaleidoscope effect. Each machine rustled fine, white snow powder, causing it to dance across the trail and hang in the air for a moment before swirling to the ground and settling out. Dense conifer stands stood tall and shaded the ivory ribbon of trail in places, the boughs of the trees slouching toward the ground with the weight of heavy snow.
Tan cattails and brown tag alders lined a few bog crossings. One part of the trail crested a granite hilltop after a small switchback, and looked down over a giant valley of rolling hills and a distinct contrast of tree heights, a divergence of areas burned and not burned in the 2007 Ham Lake fire. A bridge connected the opposite banks of the Cross River where our group stopped to view the stream. The trickling water dodged ice-covered boulders and steamed in the single-digit temperatures of mid-morning.
A few signs were tacked to trees, alerting riders of places where dogsleds would be racing in the upcoming John Beargrease marathon near the Kings Road Turnaround. The trail turned and curved, this way and that, with very few straightaways to accommodate faster speeds, which was fine for our leisurely morning ride.
At one point our group overtook a trail groomer, who yielded the trail and waved us by before resuming his duties. We reached Gunflint Lake before taking a break and turning around. My machine and I will always be ice anglers first, but I must confess to appreciating the beauty of northern Minnesota forests from a snowmobile seat. If you can break free for a few days or even just a few hours of trail riding, this might be a great year to enjoy this unique winter activity.
Whether you enjoy ice angling, cross country skiing, skating, or snowmobile riding, I hope you make time to get outside and enjoy this winter.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
