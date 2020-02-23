The door closes and a shroud of darkness covers the room while light pours in from below.
A dozen years have passed, unintentionally, since the last time I positioned myself over a rectangular hole cut in the ice on a Minnesota lake.
In my late teenage years and early 20s, I spent winter breaks and weekend days chiseling holes in the ice and framing up my father’s old and musty Mankato Tent and Awning canvas darkhouse. The family relic needed some mousehole patchwork and a good cleaning, but it still folded on rusty metal hinges and gave me the freedom to take in the underwater element I so desperately craved.
The drive of youth meant I would lug that heavy box on a sled clear across a handful of lakes, working up a sweat by the time I hit my final destination. Then I would auger six, eight-inch holes and chip out the spaces between. An ice saw was a luxury for which I didn’t have the money nor space.
An old milk house heater with no propane shutoff kept me uncomfortably warm and melted a few jackets carelessly placed too close before I finally decided my life was worth more than the cost of a modern heater.
Eventually I strung together too many poor outings that I lost the drive to work so hard to peer into an empty hole for fish that if they did show up, I couldn’t release if I didn’t feel like cleaning them at the end of the day.
The old spear shack and a pair of my father’s and grandfather’s spears followed me when I moved between homes and watched me turn to flipover insulated shacks and short rods for ice angling.
The modern houses were quick to set up, ice holes could be drilled in seconds, and if I didn’t have any fish show up, I was free to move to places that were more productive. I became an active ice angler and left the darkhouse scene behind.
I had offers to use permanent spear shacks from friends of mine in Waseca and Waterville, but I just never got the itch bad enough to take up the cause.
Opportunity knocked this winter. A friend of mine in law enforcement decided to plan a buddy trip. He’d made his way to the Third River Flowage on Winnibigoshish on family trips right about the time I stopped spearing. Now he wanted to return to Third River with friends to start his own tradition.
I agreed to join for one simple reason – I didn’t have to do the hard work. Dixon Lake Resort would put rental houses on good spots and all our group had to do was show up and be ready to throw the spear.
Todd and Karen Christensen call themselves keepers of Dixon Lake Resort. The husband and wife pair signed on as owners in 2007 but feel that they owe it to their repeat family clients and friends to keep the resort as a wonderful retreat into nature, tucked deep in the north woods.
Without duty to play fishing guide, cut holes or tend heaters, I could simply drop a decoy and wait. Better still, law changes since I last speared allow for the angling of one line while spearing, so I could pass the time tempting fish passing through the hole while waiting for northern pike.
My first sit in the darkhouse brought back the memories of younger days. I dropped a simple cisco decoy with silver reflective tape on the flanks into the middle of the hole on a black dacron line.
I also deployed a small motorized “teaser,” an old trick of using a hookless spoon and golf ball rigged to a simple motor that spins the arrangement slowly, flashing and fluttering constantly without having to jerk the fish-mimicking decoy.
Small schools of perch darted through early in the morning, giving me the opportunity to pick out the larger fish with a drop of a jig and waxworm. I managed to pick out my fish from above and so avoided wasting bait on the runts of the group.
The perch were willing biters. The pumpkinseed and bluegill that pushed through were a bit more discerning, either bearing down on the jig or ignoring it altogether.
After the first two hours, I had fewer fish visitors. Near lunch time, the first northern pike entered the hole, the only legal game fish for spearers, coming in the top right corner and decoying perfectly. I took my time, lined up the shot on the high fish, and managed a quick and efficient strike. Rarely do fish come in so perfectly.
Later in the afternoon, a second pike skirted my left edge, but never squared up on the decoy nor offered a shot.
Around 3 p.m., I had my last opportunity, save for continuing to jig perch and sunfish. A big bluegill was quickly approaching my jig when I looked up and noticed a pike sliding right over the top of the fish and heading toward my decoy.
I put the rod down and called for the spearer sitting adjacent to me. We had only one member of our six-person party that did not get the opportunity to spear a fish, and unfortunately for him, the pike had moved on before he was able to look down the hole.
Darkhouse spearing fans live for the thrill of a decoying pike. They can endure the long waits and the work of cutting holes for the chance of an adrenaline rush far different than experienced by hook-and-line anglers.
I was reminded of everything I love about darkhouse spearing when the fish came through. I was also reminded of those long waits when I had a two-hour window of seeing nothing.
My eyes very easily got heavy with a warm heater running and a full stomach after lunch.
I’ll likely always be an ice angler at heart, but I don’t expect it will be a dozen more years before I again sit down above a decoy, watching an underwater world of predator and prey play out before my eyes.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
