It is spring, even if the weather has been exceedingly wintry this month.
Native Minnesotans can be proud and even enjoy winter, choosing to embrace the cold and snow and recreate in all of it by skiing, playing pond hockey, snowmobiling, ice fishing and building snowmen.
There is not the same northern pride when Ol’ Man Winter overstays his welcome into spring.
No one is excited about muddy roads, grass that is still brown, pothole filled streets, snow and rain coming in sideways at temperatures that chill the bone, lakes with sloppy ice that is unfit to hold a man but unyielding to boat traffic, and that wind, that awful, awful wind.
Independence Day arrives in 71 days, a holiday that seems like a midsummer peak in my annual calendar. Treat this all as evidence to cherish your Minnesota summer days.
Spring trout fishing is a favorite activity of mine when I can find some free time in April and early May.
While panfish season is open, you can’t fish for some other high profile gamefish species. Spring turkey season is open, but with Minnesota’s resident over-the-counter tag system, you’re best served being a fair-weather hunter.
That makes trout a great choice for scratching the itch to get outdoors. A getaway to the driftless region is just the thing.
My two-day trip to southeast Minnesota embodied weather condition variability in the spring of 2022.
The first day was cool and sunny, with a brisk wind that was of little consequence because I stalked a pair of streams tucked tightly into wooded bluffs.
The wind altered accuracy on a cast or two, but not so much to make fishing impossible.
Spring trout stream exploration requires some stealth. The wooded understory is barren, as is the stream bank and immediate floodplain. The fish can spot you, so you must move carefully.
Summer’s jungle of giant ragweed, wild parsnip, cow parsnip, stinging nettle and wood nettle is all down from the previous year without new shoots formed. The openness makes the angler easier to spot, but the traveling and casting a bit easier.
Spring seeps trickled water in steady, single-stream pours along the stream banks as I made my way upstream. Nestled into the tawny-colored dead grass, the percolating channels of water wound around crimson bulbs sprouting from the earth and were wrapped in the last crystals of frost hiding in the shade from the cool air of the night.
The red shoots of eastern skunk cabbage were the only signs of emerging spring life.
The trout played their part, paradoxically wise and foolish at the same time. They would spook and bolt or attack aggressively in equal measure.
In the drab world of early spring, they brought the rush of excitement, the flash of a strike or a follow, the thrill of a tugging battle and the delight of beholding the most beautiful creatures swimming in Minnesota.
The brook trout in their resplendent green, blue and yellow spots, with olive vermiculations along their back, and white fin margins, seemed technicolor in a black-and-white world. The brown trout showed off black and red spots against an impressively varied display of browns, yellows and olives.
The first day’s fishing was therapy for the mind and body in seeing the contrast of life against the drabness of a pre-emergent spring.
On the second day, the alarm clock rang, I drew open the curtains, and out the window I watched big white snowflakes dropping onto a pallid palette.
Some flurries were forecast the night before but the three-inch snow accumulation came as a shock.
So I sat with my angling companion in a small town café, passing the time it would take for the snow to melt with a big breakfast.
It’s an incredible privilege to have nothing on one’s calendar but to fish, and so to know you are in leisure with time to use as you see fit and no worries.
You’ll go fishing, you just need to wear your patience hat, let Mother Nature get it out of her system, and then return to fish it when the sloppy roads improve with the power of time and a warming Earth.
When we did resume fishing, hitting some new water, the snow was already in retreat. By mid-afternoon, the sun peaked out on occasion through clouds, the snow completely disappeared and roads dried.
Incredible how sunlight’s angular change and the tilt of the planet create such remarkable results.
A new tributary was explored as brook trout were reported here. Like many famous brook trout headwaters, you could jump across it in many places, which is what I ended up doing a few times to find the best casting lanes.
But rather than feisty and colorful native brook trout, I found beautiful small-water big brown trout hanging under cut banks, fringed with last year’s reed canary grass. No brook trout were found, but plenty of browns kept us happy.
As I often do on driftless trips, the day ended with a cold beer on a tailgate while taking off waders. The birds were singing, the bluffs were framing the horizon, and the sun kept breaking up the clouds, making dappled appearances here and there, all symbols that spring will eventually arrive and the depressing weather will leave.
A few colorful trout can change a man’s spirits when the weather cannot.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
