There’s an old saying about baseball that every time you go to the ballpark, you’re liable to see something you’ve never seen before.
The same can be said of trips to the spring turkey woods; for avid spring turkey hunters, each hunt is a wonderous new opportunity and passing years add to a hunter’s tapestry of experience and lessons learned.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette writer and editor Bryan Hendricks has found a way to pass along his baptism into the realm of turkey hunting in a collection of stories released last spring titled “St. Tom’s Cathedral. A Turkey Hunter’s Quest For His Best.”
The memoir pieces several hunts together from the author’s early beginnings as an adult onset hunter to hunting through COVID and the great many lessons he’s learned along the way.
Hendricks has named birds he’s harvested, introduces readers to an eclectic mix of personalities, goes on about the history and hijinks of his many talisman turkey calls, and writes artfully of the variety of places on which he’s chased gobblers.
I belong in the category of “once you hear one turkey hunting story … you want to hear them all!” rather than “… you’ve heard them all.”
There is plenty for hunters with which to identify. If you hunt for long enough, you’ll miss birds, just as Bryan has.
Also if you hunt long enough, you’ll be treated to a cinch tom as well as conversely wanting to rip out your hair from hung up birds or a run of tough days or even seasons.
These are the highs and lows that embody the love for turkey hunts, the birds themselves, and the amazing experiences each spring brings. Hendricks takes readers through his past hunts and his journey of hunting self-discovery, both exictement of new places and the bitter taste of defeat when he’s made mistakes and learned hunting lessons the hard way.
He shares with readers the thrill of spring in the turkey woods, the delight of great company, and the joy of new places and discovery, all as if seated next to the author all along the way.
Every hunter knows that success is when preparation meets opportunity, yet Hendricks consistently has his readers anxious to get to the next paragraph or next page to see what will happen and how the story will end.
Will patience win? Will a new call coax a gobbler? Will a mistake haunt the hunt, the trip or even the season, or will there be sweet redemption?
You need not be a turkey hunter to read St. Tom’s Cathedral. Turkeys are just the vehicle through which Hendricks tells his stories and the common thread of springs hunts through different moments in his adult life.
The mix of professional and personal experiences and anecdotes cement the powerful reality of the memoir through many challenging times — the loss of a son, his personal cancer diagnosis and treatment, and divorce.
Sadly, last weekend’s tornadoes through Little Rock, Arkansas, may be additional fodder for Hendricks’ writing for this spring’s hunting season. Bryan survived an EF3 tornado, but the rash of tornadoes and storms were not so kind to some of his Little Rock friends’ and neighbors’ homes.
Maybe that’s the remarkable thing about Hendricks’ book and personal outlook. Despite the many tragedies that have befallen him, he has an unbreakable spirit and enthusiasm for the hunt that is not dampered.
He becomes awash in thankfulness for good health to sit against a tree on a warm spring day after colorectal cancer treatment. He sees the beauty in the same spring woods where a friend and member of the Belfast Hunting Club took his own life.
He, like so many seasoned hunters, finds satisfaction and gratitude in the hunt and comes to treat the harvest as an afterthought.
Turkey hunters know that hunting spots change over time. Some years are better than others and some spots change so significantly that they are nearly unrecognizable. Hendricks’ title story is one such example.
He paints a beautiful picture of St. Tom’s Cathedral — a long and narrow spit of land surrounded by majestic tall pines bathed in sunrise light that make a strutting tom appear like an apparition over a ridge. It’s a scene Hendricks will remember as an old man, long after his hunting days are over.
Fortunately, readers can share the vivid imagery and memories, too. St. Tom’s Cathedral became a productive spot for a handful of years, before the pine plantation fell to the saw.
Progress is inevitable, but for a short time and forever in the hunter’s mind, it will be a place of reverence and unforgettable mornings. Losing such a spot hits home for many a seasoned turkey hunter.
With Minnesota’s turkey season opening next week and spring seeminly having finally arrived, St. Tom’s Cathedral is the perfect read to get you excited to hit the woods. It also has the mark of good literature in that Hendricks will make you think about your own experiences.
Can you muster the same humility in success and failure? Can you find joy in the hunt, regardless of outcome? What are your favorite memories from the turkey woods?
St. Tom’s Cathedral is available in paperback and hardcover from Amazon. Inscribed copies are available at www.bryanhendricksmedia.com.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
