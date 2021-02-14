Southern Nebraska wears her best colors in the fall, mixing earthy browns with an exhaustive catalog of yellows.
Cedar lined ridges fall into rolling hills adjacent river valleys, where public lands planted with big bluestem, switch grass, Indian grass and dried up coneflowers arrange like a mosaic blend in a Tuscan sun.
Picked corn and soybean fields lie bare but unbroken, their butter- and flaxen-colored stubble and waste grains an invitation to nearby wildlife. Picked milo fields are the small game hunter’s dream; rows of tall, butterscotch stalks stretch to fence row edges and down into isolated ravine islands.
Cover is thick, and food is abundant; milo’s currant-colored tops are scattered between rows forming a soft crimson carpet.
The dry growing season of 2020 made combine harvesting challenging with many milo heads falling off before being pulled into the machine. The result is a veritable feast for birds, deer, rabbits and rodents.
It’s late November, and the mornings are touched with frost, formed the night before under clear skies, a silver coating that reflects back in the sun’s early morning kaleidoscope of changing colors.
It takes a few hours for the sun to take the chill out of the air and the wind blows incessantly, a constant of life in middle America. This is the part of the United States that lived the Dust Bowl.
Here, families and farms survived drought and learned how to keep soil in place. The light brown and highly erodible soil was finally anchored by ending conventional tillage, installing windrows and planting trees strategically, conservation practices adopted and passed down on family farms.
One of the species planted far and wide has been a boon to wildlife, the wild plum. Ravines spread across the hilly landscape, forming crevices where drainage and natural erosion has happened over thousands of years. Boxelder, ash and cottonwoods can be found in many of these ravines and, perhaps, most common is the wild plum.
Plum thickets of variable height provide nearly optimal cover for bobwhite quail coveys. While the ravines were not fit for crop farming, they are great places to graze cattle, and many ravines can be spotted at a distance by the spinning of an old and rusty cattle tank mindmill, pumping water in the summer from the depths of the Ogallala aquifer.
This is the heart of America’s Great Plains, flyover country for the many who will never see her beauty nor appreciate her people and places. For Jim Sladky, it is home, and there is no other place he’d rather be.
A long time hunter and angler, Sladky has gradually gravitated nearly entirely to upland hunting specialist, committing to year-round dog training, caring for a flock of homing pigeons for training, and exploring in and around home with a few upland destination trips each year for good measure.
Sladky and I made acquaintances through an upland hunting community page where his passions for good dog work, beautiful landscapes and handsome birds shone.
We arranged to hunt his turf, and with some luck, he’ll come to Minnesota for the best of our upland experiences.
Sladky has hunted high plains and mountainsides for quail, pheasant and partridge, all with the help of his impeccable German shorthaired pointers, PZ (Princess Zelda), Remington and Strider. He’s helped on and off as a hunting guide, but often clients are concerned when his dogs range at great distances.
“They’re doing the hunting,” Sladky tells me, “so I let them work. You have to trust the dogs are going to find the birds. Most hunters want their dogs to work close, but how many birds are you going to encounter in such a small area? Let the dogs do their job.”
Sladky listens intently for the pinging of a dog on point; with such strong breezes blowing on our hunt, he’s habitually checking his GPS screen, which will also alert him if a dog goes on point.
Jim’s dogs have locked up on birds they’ve winded from as far away as 100 yards, but that is when scenting conditions are ideal.
On our hunt, the conditions are the exact opposite. Drought has cracked field tops and made them dusty; walking in windrow-accumulated corn and boxelder leaves sounds the same as walking over a hardwood floor covered in corn flakes.
You aren’t surprising many birds in such a noisy environment.
“The dogs are working really hard, you can tell,” Jim says pointing at the pair out in front of us. “Their noses are low to the ground. Normally they are running with snouts up, but the conditions are so dry and tough, they are pinned to the ground just trying to find a whiff of anything.”
Sladky was entering his first year hunting with a new strategy, one that by the end of the midweek trip he was convinced was paying off. While no one could argue his success with a trio of shorthairs, the poor scenting conditions did create a few instances where birds were missed by the pointers.
In adding a started field bred cocker spaniel to his kennel the previous year, he likely upped his flush opportunities in Year 1.
“There are no perfect dogs,” Sladky says. “All of them walk past birds, even the best, especially when scenting conditions are tough.”
Waylon, the young cocker spaniel short in stature but tall in enthusiasm and grit, was the thunder to the pointers’ lightning. With shorthairs on point, Sladky would on-command send in the cocker as flusher.
Other times, the dog’s nose and instincts paid off for birds tucked in tight cover or protected from winds on ravine edges that were not discovered by the shorthairs.
At the end of two-and-a-half days, the dog work augmented the most of modest opportunities that Sladky graciously provided, giving me first shot on points. I had the quintessential bobwhite experience – breaking a covey that spun me in all directions, had me empty my gun and not touch a feather.
And I had a few moments where Jim and I and the dogs worked in perfect concert, dropping singles and doubles and never jumping the same covey twice. We bumped a single prairie chicken, managed to bag a couple close-working roosters and put up a few out of range, and had plenty of bobwhite quail opportunities to keep us on our toes.
The wind pinned the birds down in ravines, which made locating easier but also made shooting difficult in some occasions.
The vim and vigor of one Waylon Sladky, cocker spaniel wunderhound, also contributed to a memorable conclusion. Upon retrieving the final bird of the hunt, Waylon stalled on the top of the ravine, then carefully bounded along the edge, making his way back to Jim.
Unbeknownst to the diminutive dog was a giant eroded hole shrouded by ragweed stalks.
Waylon jumped and fell into the 15-foot hole while trying to skirt the rim. Try as he might, Waylon could not scale the nearly vertical walls. Jim and I mulled over the situation for five minutes before Jim went for his pickup truck, in order to access a tow strap we could mount on his hitch so that I might rappel down into the hole and save our hunting partner.
Shortly after Jim left, Waylon’s escape attempts became more desperate and he eventually ascended into a shallower pocket where I could just barely grab him.
On Waylon’s second running charge, I felt fur. I pulled up and out popped one happy jet black dog, cock bobwhite in mouth.
Here was our champion, the dog of great heart reminding us “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
