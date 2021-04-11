Through 10 years as a father, and I’m counting in utero toward my service record, I still have no idea how my kids are going to turn out.
You provide love and support, a roof over their head and three square meals a day. You give them exposure to music, sports, art and activities. You do your best to teach them morality, religious beliefs, cultural and social norms and etiquette.
And you show them your interests and passions.
For many of us, we do our best to pass along our love for the outdoors and teach the how-to portion of that lifestyle. I tend to tread carefully with the kids in my boat, fish house or blind. The trips have to be fun, so we pack treats and toys.
And the trips have to seem normal — you have to take them enough that they view it as something that is regularly done.
If you want your kids to do the same activities you enjoy outside, you have to include them. It sounds simple, but many people tend to push the kids off or only take them once or twice during the year.
Yes, you have to slow down, be patient and teach, which is a sacrifice, but if you want that lifelong fishing or hunting buddy, it has to begin when they are old enough to get in the boat or stay quiet in the blind.
Even after putting in the time, you never know if they are going to become hunters or anglers. But if they look back as adults on countless trips to lakes and rivers, forests, prairies and marshes as nothing more than quality time with Mom and Dad, it will have been a success, regardless of whether they still hunt or fish.
Spring turkey fever has come over me for the better part of 15 years and set upon me this year as soon as the local ice was rotten. I put out a few trail cameras, an adaptation that keeps my head in the turkey woods and scouting leading up to and during the season.
I’m sharing my pictures with the kids — strutting toms and jakes are showing up, as are a few deer, coyote and squirrels. I’d like to think it helps build their appetite for the hunt as much as it does so for me. They’ll have the same immersion in the hunt as I will.
We stand waiting for the school bus or driving to day care, and I ask them if they are also wondering what the turkeys are doing.
My oldest daughter will be hunting for the third year, but each year, it’s as if we are starting from scratch. And truly we are.
Sparing the finer details, I was reminded the hard way last year that skill retention in youth is low when they do not pick up a gun for many months.
There is always some healthy youthful trepidation around firearms, a natural flinch or a fear of a shotgun blast or a recoil that takes time and experience to overcome. So our process starts at the very beginning.
We review and practice lining up open shotgun sights and properly mounting the gun, fitting the butt into the shoulder and getting our head down on the barrel. We stare down a turkey target at 20 yards and line up the shot.
We take 10 shots with an empty chamber, practicing the trigger squeeze and not flinching. Then we move to 10 shots on the paper target with a .22 rifle. Accuracy is the skill we drill on, and eventually we move to quickness.
My daughter and I have missed toms — if you hunt long enough, it will happen to you — so accuracy is goal No. 1. But quickness matters, too.
While she was blessed last year with a tom turkey that danced on a jake decoy for a full minute before jumping off in confusion and offering a shot, my daughter understands that you can’t dilly dally in the moment of truth.
I ask her to put 10 shots on the head or waddles and make each shot in under 10 seconds as I count it out loud. Each session we drill this, she gets a little bit faster.
I’ve explained that quickness is good, but should not come at the expense of accuracy.
As famous UCLA basketball coach John Wooden used to teach his players, “be quick, but don’t hurry.”
Eventually we move to practice shots with the .410 shotgun, although this year with the scarcity of ammunition, we’ve been saving those shells for the very end.
Several sessions help build comfortability with the gun and shooting — if we don’t have an evening of spring rains, we are out on the range, shooting down a turkey target taped to a cardboard box.
The things my daughter has learned in this process transcend the world of hunting. Repetition, a disciplined approach and putting in the work are all foundational to success. I began asking her the same question with provided response each week last year.
“You know how you get to Carnegie Hall, don’t ya? Practice.”
To her credit she enjoys the time in practice. She asks for more time and more sessions, more opportunities to feel comfortable.
And in a funny crossover, it’s made her a descent piano player in her first year since I hear her practicing nearly every day with minimal reminders. Yours truly wasn’t much for piano practice as a kid and gave up after a few years.
After a couple years of accompanying dad in the blind, my oldest is learning to enjoy the time in the woods, the strategy of the hunt, the approach we take to honor our quarry with practice and preparation.
She’s not a fan of early mornings during the hunting season (if I couldn’t drink coffee, I probably wouldn’t be, either), but she does enjoy the excitement of toms gobbling and the sights and sounds of the woods waking up on a spring morning.
And she enjoys turkey tacos, sandwiches and crockpot dishes.
This year, the youngest will be introduced to a few sits in the blind, and in a few years, she’ll go through the spring training ritual as well.
We may not raise a hunter, but we’ll try our best with both.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
