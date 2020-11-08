Yesterday’s firearms deer opener couldn’t get here fast enough for legions of hunters across the state. Eight months of a rollercoaster pandemic coupled with a drawn out and ugly election was reason for many men and women to need an escape to the woods. Minnesota hunters and anglers have turned to the outdoors throughout the tumult of 2020, but the stress of awaiting election results especially seems to be reason to get outdoors or to head to shacks, cabins, campers, or wall tents to break bread and play cards with family and friends at deer camp.
The volatility of a national election and a pandemic make this year’s bizarrely fluctuating weather a second page story. We’ve gone from bitter cold and ice forming on lakes just three weeks after the waterfowl season opened, to shirtsleeve weather for deer hunting and concerns about getting deer carcasses in coolers as quickly as possible. And by Tuesday, the bottom of the barometer falls out again. A healthy dose of in-between extremes would be nice.
America needs an escape and there’s nothing better than time alone in your thoughts and the natural world. Last week I sat with my bow, hoping a buck festooned with chandelier-like headwear might come walking past my stand. On two occasions in the preceding two weeks, a buck that fit that description showed up on my trail camera to my great astonishment. The mere idea of that buck hanging around the property is enough reason to get up early or stay out until supper time, hoping against hope for an encounter. Perhaps as is popular with deer hunters, I should give this buck a name. I think “distraction” is fitting this year.
Most years I split my time on the stand between watching and listening, absorbing the world around me, and reading paperback books. Over time I also incorporated my smartphone; I play games, read stories, surf the internet and social media, or text friends to see how they are doing. This year, I’m wary of the smartphone. I’m tired of incivility and negativity. I’m tired of partisanship and polarization. But I have control. I can decide what enters my brain and for this week, I’m going to be inoculated by nature.
If you’ve never stopped to soak in the ambiance or admire the diversity of plants and animals preparing for winter before you, take the time. I mean really soak it in. Ask more questions. Why does this plant grow here or that plant there, why do the deer seem to come from the same opening, how does an animal survive in an environment that had half a foot of snow two weeks ago and now is as warm as the inside of my house? Many have trained their brains, consciously or subconsciously, to subdue curiosity of our natural world, some since the time they became adults. We all have variable curiosities; we each have things in which we take a keen interest. I hope that anyone that calls themselves a hunter or an outdoorsman finds intrigue in nature. For an interest starts with fascination, fascination begets the yearning to learn more, and the more you know and understand, the more you are called to action to care for the outdoors and to share it with others. Quite honestly, right now we need more caring and sharing in our country, and the outdoors can be our inspiration and common denominator. It’s open to everyone regardless of your political leanings, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. We are all the same once we are in nature. This time of year, I prefer my nature walks to be armed and my natural observations to come from a deer stand.
To my fellow deer hunters, I bid you good luck. It’s so warm the bugs are flying around and landing on my face and neck. I won’t curse them. The squirrels rustling around behind my tree, gathering food for a long winter and fooling me into false excitement of a deer approaching? I won’t curse them either. Heck, if no deer give me an opportunity to fill my tag all week, I won’t complain. This hunt, this year, this time on the stand, might be the most needed and most enjoyable distraction and collective escape from reality in years, regardless of the hunt’s outcome.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
