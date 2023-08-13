Tournament bass angling has increased in popularity, as evidenced by the proliferation of fishing leagues permeating at all skill and interest levels.
There are professional circuits operated at national levels. Collegiate bass fishing has exploded. More recently, high school level fishing has taken off.
Across much of the state, local leagues provide fun fishing challenges for anyone who just wants to put a day or evening pattern together with other friendly competitors.
This change in opportunity has also been aided by the progress of electronic fishing tournament platforms. While some still opt for the traditional and climactic weigh-in, other leagues are utilizing apps that allow for catch-photo-release with their own length or weight methods and verification strategies.
For all the concerns about fewer kids getting outside and more kids spending time on screens, youth fishing has found new opportunities in the modern, technology-driven world.
Here in Minnesota, The Student Angler Organization and Student Angler Tournament Trail were born with the marriage of fishing opportunity, need to introduce kids to the sports, and catch-photo-release apps.
One of SAO and SATT’s founding members, Jimmy Bell, is a former touring professional angler, past President of the National Professional Anglers Association, and the current President and Chief Operating Officer of the nonprofit. Bell said that SAO was developed out of a need for an organization that was adoptive to getting more anglers out fishing.
A group of anglers, including Bell, started a new angling circuit in 2018 in Brainerd, before advancing to the nonprofit SAO and forming an executive board.
“It was the beginning of the growth for student angling in high schools,” Bell said. “It exploded very rapidly. We went from 30 to 50 kids in an event, to 100, to 200 in a three-year span. We knew we were onto something.”
2020 was a watershed year for SAO. Bell says the group was in the process of getting a “No Child Left Inside” grant that would accelerate their development when COVID hit. Bell and SAO were well positioned to moving to virtual fishing.
“When we started,” Bell said, “we would give registered teams a Rapala digital scale to weigh their fish on and all of them were calibrated. When COVID hit, no one was supposed to fish with people outside of their household. So then the question was, what are we going to do? We worked to continue but use catch-record-release; we’d use a ruler to measure fish, use a DNR conversion table that would convert length to weight for the bass, and use an app that would track everything. When we got the grant from Minnesota DNR, it allowed us to switch over and fully run theevents virtually.”
Besides being compatible with COVID restrictions and guidance, the switch to the Lund Virtual Fishing League was a boon to competitive fishing. Student anglers could pick any lake with a public access.
Doing so helps spread out people and not crowd boat ramps. Bell noted that families could take vacations and find a nearby lake to fish.
Eventually the COVID pandemic passed, gathering rules were dropped, and the SATT on specific lakes could resume, including mandatory rules meetings. But the SAO board knew they had caught lightning in a bottle.
People loved the virtual option. In the Lund Virtual Fishing League events, 5-year-olds to graduated high school seniors can fish with another student or with an adult. This format allows participants to fish from boats, kayaks, canoes, pontoons or even from shore.
“If Dad wants to take out his daughter,” Jimmy said, “they can both fish and what they catch together counts. A kid invites his buddy, Mom or Dad is bumped to boat captain, but Mom or Dad can still fish but their fish won’t count. But Mom or Dad won’t get bored and he or she can pass the time or help put the pattern together and pass that information along to the kids.”
Bell said that parents made it clear they didn’t want to drop the virtual option after the pandemic ended. Fishing with their kids was a big draw for many.
Bell noted that the DNR saw a large increase in fishing license sales during COVID and some of it was parents wanting to get their kids out and re-connecting with fishing.
“We lost an entire generation to fishing,” Bell said. “All the technology and distractions came in. There was this generation that grew up fishing with mom and dad, but they got away from it. Now that generation has kids and the kids are pulling the parents back into the sport.
“Now Mom and Dad are saying ‘You know what, this is kind of cool! We should do this as a family. We should get a boat so we can spend time together.’ Boat sales go up, license sales go up. Lund is our No. 1 sponsor and they were very pleased because they saw the impact, too.”
Bell and the SAO will continue offering virtual angling tournaments, hoping to continue to see the same annual growth that has occurred over the past five years. Their next challenge is expanding to other states.
All the states surrounding Minnesota have started to get involved, but time zones will be a potential issue to resolve. Teams do a mandatory live virtual rules meeting on Thursday night on Zoom and Facebook.
Sunday morning tournaments start at 7 a.m. with a live national anthem and prayer. Fishing concludes at 2 p.m. and a 3 p.m. awards ceremony is broadcast again on Zoom and Facebook.
“We were worried that we would lose the excitement of not having a live weigh in,” Bell admitted. “But we were pleasantly surprised to find out how many people tune in for the awards. The top five teams join us live on zoom. We talk to all the top five teams that can share their stories from the day. The kids are excited to share how the day went. We’ve had tremendous participation from many anglers who fished who want to learn what their peers are doing as well as finding out if they’ve won any of the randomly drawn Scheels gift cards.”
Bell said that in 2023, the virtual fishing league has been averaging 245 teams per event, a count of roughly 490 anglers.
Aug. 13 marks the fifth and final regular-season event on the Lund Virtual Fishing calendar. Individuals or teams that fish three of the five events can qualify for a final, mid-September Fall Fling event.
A bevy of sponsors including Lund, Scheels, Rlvnt provide prizes. And user-generated entry fees help with scholarship funds that are randomly drawn among the participants that can later be used for advancing their future training and education.
Most importantly, kids are on the water, fishing with friends and families. In today’s fast-paced world, the simple act of putting a date on the calendar to go fishing is as important as getting those kids to Scout meetings, sports games or musical instrument lessons.
You won’t find time if you don’t make time. With the SAO and Lund Virtual Fishing League, making time to fish has never been easier and more fun.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
