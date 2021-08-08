I attached my first trail camera to a red pine that held my tree stand a dozen years ago, excited to see what deer were making their way through the family property and that I might see later when the hunting season opened.
I looked forward to removing the SD card a few days prior to hunting or in the middle of fall to see how many deer were coming through and at what times, to see if I could find a deer activity pattern or just to know the makeup of the local deer herd.
Trail cameras are a great way to learn about animal behavior; it’s no surprise most users are hunters primarily interested in observing whitetail deer. The remarkable advancement of trail cameras made deer hunting a year-round activity as hunters watched deer through all four seasons.
The technology used in the cameras has improved year by year. Date and time stamps added moon phases and air temperature readouts, high-resolution video clips became a standard option, and photo detection, range and clarity improved rapidly.
A widening digital service network truly pushed the envelope, allowing trail camera users the chance to get their images remotely rather than having to tromp through hunting properties to pull camera cards. The early wireless cellular cameras sounded too good to be true, but for this deer hunter and many others, the price point kept us from partaking.
As is the case with all electronics, thankfully the prices became affordable.
“I remember when the first wireless trail cameras came out with 1,000 dollar price tags,” said Trent Marsh, Editorial Manager for Spypoint Trail Cameras. “I can’t justify that, most guys can’t!”
Two years ago at a meeting of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers, I was in the audience as Marsh talked about his company’s trail camera offerings. Marsh introduced the Micro line of wireless trail cameras with suggested retail as low as $99.
Just a few years earlier, I had dismissed the idea of acquiring wireless trail cameras for the simple reason that they cost $300 or $400 dollars each. It turns out we are living in the golden age of trail cameras.
“The technology has evolved so much that there is no such thing as a bad trail camera anymore,” Marsh said.
Marsh has great advice for people looking to buy their first wireless trail cameras: do your research.
“Find something that provides the features that are most important to you, fits in your budget, but know that the wild card is the cellular component,” he said. “At the end of the day, those cameras are reliant on a cellular network that no trail camera company controls.
“You have to plan ahead on this and if you don’t, you’ll have a bad experience. Understand how those cameras connect to the network, do your own troubleshooting ahead of time with service availability, and keep the cameras working. Make sure you understand your service options, where the cameras are going, and which cellular provider provides the best signal.”
Marsh stresses the importance of cellular network service for anyone interested in wireless cameras. Spypoint released their first cellular camera in 2012, at the same time that a number of trail camera companies brought wireless technology to the market.
“The first decision you need to make with cellular trail cameras is what is your carrier model?” says Marsh. “Once you pick it, you can’t change it. For Spypoint, we only have 2 models — the nationwide and the VZN. The nationwide is basically everyone but Verizon. If you hunt an area where you know the only carrier option is Verizon, use the VZN.”
Spypoint offers its users one-stop shopping. You can purchase trail cameras from the company as well as transmission plans and hardware.
If you hunt multiple properties, you can use varying transmission plans and different wireless network model cameras that work best in the respective locations. On the hardware side, you can get individually keyed cable locks, camera model-specific security boxes, and solar power boxes. The security boxes stand up to all the big, hairy vandals in the woods, whether bears or people.
Spypoint has cameras for all users, from the economy line of Micros I used this past year as a newcomer to wireless cameras, to their most expensive and feature-laden line of camera with 7/100ths of a second trigger speeds, adjustable flash settings, an onboard rechargeable lithium battery and integrated solar panel.
The feature I enjoyed most running Spypoint cameras this past year was the Spypoint app. With multiple cameras and numerous images to manage, the app allowed me to put everything on one software dashboard.
I could quickly scroll through and see if I had battery or signal issues and I could do it remotely. The photo gallery has a lot of filter and sort options. I could look at just one location and camera or many.
“The artificial intelligence component is remarkable,” Marsh says about the app. “You can sort antlered bucks when deer season comes. You can sort out turkeys, bear, hogs, moose, and human activity. If you’ve got trespasser issues or you’re looking to make sure someone safely got to your property, you can watch people. It saves a lot of time and scrolling. Hit a button and boom, there’s the pictures for the day.”
I also enjoyed the convenience of custom tailored transmission plans. I kept most of my cameras on the free transmission plan, which sets a limit on the number of images that can be transferred. But for a couple cameras that had a lot of wild game visitors, I did jump to an upgraded plan and paid to have a couple images transferred in high definition.
As with many deer hunting tools, trail cameras are no guarantee you’re going to bag a trophy buck in the fall. You still have to be in the right place at the right time.
But I will admit to enjoying the experience since adding wireless trail cameras. I can send pictures from my cameras and the app to friends with whom I will be hunting on the property. I can see when the deer or turkeys are most active and where.
Sometimes when the alarm rings in the early morning darkness, a hunter has to draw motivation from wherever he or she can. Trail cameras give hunters something to look forward to — it’s easier putting in the work if I know there’s a big buck coming through off and on or that a pair of tom turkeys is visiting the property looking for hen.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
