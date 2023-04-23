By Scott Mackenthun
It’s been cold. And snowy. With fits of sleet and graupel.
Honestly, it feels a bit like déjà vu when I think of the cold of April 2022. We had a three-day blast of summer that dried up the landscape and melted much of the winter snow, only for the temperature to drop immediately thereafter and more rain to fall.
Our rivers are swollen and the fields have enough sheet water to attract and hold migrating waterfowl.
On three mornings last week, I ventured out with my oldest daughter Quinn to see if we could put a legal turkey in front of her and her youth model shotgun. I consider it a modern miracle each time I rouse her from a warm and peaceful bed at 4 in the morning to hunt turkeys and she doesn’t complain, whine or furrow her eyebrows at me with strong contempt and indignation.
Quinn is a pre-teen; in my mind there is a doomsday clock inching closer and just minutes from her teenage years and my Armageddon.
Thirteen is just a number, but my fear is that is the age where her father won’t be just some dolt to humor but will be a pariah to avoid entirely.
She’s already smitten with interior design; the photos of a smiling young girl in the spring woods with tawny locks of hair falling down from under a camouflage baseball hat and a splayed fan from her first turkey, a 2-year-old tom, are now stuffed into her closet, no longer hanging above her headboard.
Fear can be a remarkable motivator. After coming up empty-handed three straight times and seeing a forecast for an early start to steady Saturday rain, it would have been easy to sleep in and put off the hunt for another date and time, to take a pause and regather mind and body.
Instead, fearing there may not be another opportunity with a busying work schedule, I elected to talk Quinn into another early morning in the woods.
On a longer timescale, I fear rejection. What if she doesn’t want to go next year? What if boys or sports or friends or her independence is more important? What if the thrill of chasing gobbles and mornings in the woods is gone?
Fathers are precariously positioned with our young children as we teach them about the outdoors. We fear a wrong move, a poor outing ... anything that might deter our children from enjoying their time afield.
Fathers are ephemeral caregivers to their children, all of us hoping to build lifelong family and outdoor bonds in the short time we have together before the onset of adulthood and our kids moving away.
It’s risky business, taking kids out to experience the outdoors. A lot can go wrong.
But it’s also high reward. You can ignite a passion, an interest, a hobby, maybe even a career.
That’s the risk we take, because if the boys or sports or friendsor independence does get in the way in those adolescent years, entirely or even partially, at least all those times together were just that — quality time with Dad.
We hope for more as fathers, but nothing in life is guaranteed.
Have you ever talked to a terminally ill patient? They have resolute certainty in the finality of their actions. They have no doubt in their minds they are doing things for the last time and they choose to live their lives to the fullest and speak their mind without fear of consequence nor inhibition.
Terminal patients have this small, silver lining in their end of life; they treat each activity or trip as their last for good reason.
A fear of losing my daughter and her youthful innocence is similar motivation. Each trip in a boat or a blind could be our last, so I do my best to make it memorable.
We share laughs and treats, sunrises and sunsets, and do our best to enjoy the day, regardless of what may or may not transpire.
Like so much in life, it’s not the destination but the journey that we enjoy. For that, I believe Quinn is as thankful as I.
There are many times in hunting and angling where you face long odds each morning, but you get up anyway because nobody fills a tag or catches a fish from a cozy bed. The same mentality serves parents well in making time to take kids outdoors.
You may not catch fish, you may not call a turkey to within 30 yards, or you may not find a single morel mushroom on that trip into the woods. But when it does work out, it is so, so sweet.
As it turned out, our Saturday morning trip to the woods to beat the start of the imminent rainstorm was a rousing success. A big group of hens flew off the roost right into our decoys, never alarm putted away, and stuck around nearby, kee kee whistle-calling to each other to assemble, like a group of soccer moms all trying to call their team together for treats after a match.
All the commotion and vocalizations caught the attention of a pair of jakes, who rushed in to attack our jake decoy.
Quinn was ready and took in the show, watching the jakes circle the decoy like foolish court jesters before picking out one for her youth tag. A light drizzle started as we went to collect Quinn’s bounty and packed up for the walkout of the woods.
The rain came down hard when we pulled into our driveway. We were blessed with impeccable timing.
As I took her picture next to that jake, our family enjoyed for dinner that night, I told myself to enjoy the moment for what it was while also silently praying it was not our last turkey hunt together.
Here’s to hoping there are many more.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
