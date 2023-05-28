A Boundary Waters Canoe Area wilderness trip beckons in a few short weeks, so my thoughts lately are drawn to the place where water, sky and forest extend in my own personal eidetic image of tranquility and beauty.
The BWCA is a special place to me and the quarter million people who visit it annually. I’ve spent part of two decades visiting this place, which forges indelibly a sense of place alongside the many memories.
I believe that if you visit once, you’ll be hooked and want to go again.
As time has passed, the wilderness seems unchanged, but it too slowly differs in scales that are hard for the human mind to comprehend.
The biggest change during each annual visit, is me. A year older, but with different thoughts to ponder.
In my 20s, it was probably a race to see how fast one could paddle or portage, to test the limits of a lithe and strong body. There would be fishing and plenty of it; an outside party might wonder if I was mad at the fish there was so much time spent casting lines.
In my 30s, the trip was a chance to unwind; to put aside the stressors of work and family responsibilities. While it was not a vacation from the physical work that wilderness camping entails, it was a mental vacation where you could get lost in nature’s beauty and wonder.
I’m entering a new decade of life experiences and there are only so many miles we all get to paddle, so many rods of portaging we all will undertake.
Making the most of each trip is important now; a little experience and perspective reminds me to embrace the challenge, the stinging eyebrow sweat seeping into your eyes, or the cloud of mosquitoes that descends at dusk.
I’m happy to report that pretty much every trip into the BWCA that I have led has included at least one person who had never visited before. With so many things in the outdoors, sharing something you love to experience or visit is the best way to see it continue and to pass the outdoors on to others.
COVID brought a lot of new visitors to the BWCA; the ensuing years will be a litmus test for how many come back.
It’s a bit of a contradiction; visitors are metered into the wilderness area in small doses but are not just necessary but essential for funding the work for wilderness preservation as well as ensuring there is continued public support for wild places and public lands.
If we lose our visitors, we’ve lost our love for wild places and there will be repercussions in the loss of funding and political will.
The BWCA has forced me to slow down a bit. In my mind, I’m still that 20-something, tromping through the woods and over the waters, but physically I try not to test those limits.
I preach safety to our group; you can’t travel too quickly and get hurt and be miles from help.
Wilderness camping does teach mental toughness. You find comfort in discomfort, or you at the very least learn the importance of preparation and planning.
There’s not bad weather, just poor clothing choices. Gnats and mosquitoes aren’t a reason to stay home; rather you just work around them with the right repellant and fine mesh clothing.
Pre- and post-trip preparation and recovery now runs longer than the trips themselves; there are provisions to gather, gear to waterproof and itineraries to build.
On the backside, there is gear to dry and put away, plans to review and batteries, literal and figurative, to charge.
There is much work in the planning beforehand and the maintenance after, but it is a labor of love for a place well loved.
The BWCA has also forced me to examine everyone’s various skill levels and outputs and what is sustainable for the entire crew on a permit. The fragility of the team concept is challenged by miles and time, inclement weather, and varying comfort levels with the entire concept.
I’ve learned the hard way that people have breaking points and not everyone has the same comfort with canoe seats, tents and ground level sleeping, and general wilderness camping.
I’ve made the mistake of glossing over that fact before but now vow to at least check in with everyone to find their comfort level beforehand and to assess their mental and physical fatigue mid-trip.
In a way, it has made me question how hard I push others in my personal life. Am I too demanding at work or with my own family?
These are examples of organic thought fodder that BWCA trips generate and the secret of what makes them so useful. You’re alone in Mother Nature with nothing but your thoughts, many of which have been pent up by the demands of the daily rut of professional and personal routine.
As summer beckons, I hope everyone has a chance to do their own camping. Whether it’s in your backyard, a county or state park, a private campground and RV park, or a distant wilderness camp site, I hope you soak up the ambiance and experience of a glorious Minnesota summer day or night.
Find some time to stare into a fire in your own thoughts or in the joyous company of friends or family.
Cook a big meal. Roast a marshmallow. Think deep thoughts or entertain light conversation.
There’s much to do this summer, and camping is one thing that should be a priority. You never know, you may start a new tradition and an annual camping trip or two.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
