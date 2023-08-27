There are some places so special that they deserve to be visited more than once.
Upon first laying eyes on the Kabetogama Peninsula in Voyageur’s National Park, visitors are moved by the raw beauty of the undeveloped Canadian Shield shoreline with rocks anywhere from 1 to 3 billion years old.
A mix of forests, bogs and lakes covers the peninsula and is home to a variety of flora and fauna. Reserving a backcountry campsite requires a permit and the patience and planning to secure it months in advance when reservations open online.
For intrepid anglers interested in a unique fishing opportunity, and undeterred by a two-mile hike, Big and Little Shoepack lakes are a coveted destination within Voyageur’s National Park.
The two lakes are situated in the remote Kabetogama Peninsula, sitting at a higher elevation than Rainy Lake to the north and Kabetogama Lake to the south. The remote geologic positioning is important; the unique Shoepack strain of muskellunge lives in Big and Little Shoepack lakes.
If there was a connection to Rainy or Kabetogama, the introduction of northern pike into the Shoepack Lakes would have likely doomed the Shoepack muskellunge population.
While northern pike and muskellunge coexist in many lakes, the related fish are competitors and the earlier-spawning and earlier-maturing northern pike would have interfered with the muskellunge’s standing as top predator in the simple fish communities of Big and Little Shoepack Lakes.
By geology, space and time, Shoepack muskies have remained a hidden treasure, unique in so many ways. The Shoepack strain of muskellunge was initially used for statewide fish stocking efforts due to the abundance of muskellunge in the lakes.
But as time went on and strain performance was evaluated, it became clear that something was substandard with Shoepack fish. The Shoepack strain grows slowly and achieves a smaller maximum body size than other genetics strains of muskellunge.
Eventually, rearing of Shoepack strain muskellunge was discontinued, although the strain type still dominates in a few lakes across northern Minnesota where supplemental stocking has stopped and the population has naturally persisted.
While Shoepack muskie may grow slowly and not get very big, they are available in very high abundance and are an exhilarating catch. For those who want to catch their first muskellunge, Shoepack Lake is a fantastic destination.
My first visit to Shoepack Lake produced my first muskellunge on a fly. A short, three-day trip yielded an abundance of follows, a couple doubles, and numerous fish that were brought to the landing net.
I vowed on the hike out that I would return. Several years later, I made good on that promise, convinced that my 11-year-old daughter was ready for a remote wilderness trip with packs and a hike.
With a date on the calendar and a permit in hand, we made the trip north to test our mettle. Joining us was a friend of my daughter who was willing to give fishing a try.
My daughter’s friend’s fishing experience was restricted to catching sunfish off a dock, so the jump to casting and fighting muskies would be a large leap.
Once we started up the trailhead as a trio, I found out that the girls would be sharing pack-hauling duties. While you might read that to mean that the girls would split the load for all of us, what instead took place was the girls shared hauling a single pack while dear old dad hauled two packs.
Rather than grumble, I got to work.
The curse became a blessing; you’ll never know if you can achieve something challenging if you never try. I didn’t intend to hike two miles with a pair of heavy packs on my back and chest, but I learned I could still do it.
Big Shoepack Lake stretches out across 300 acres into three primary lobes with an island situated nearly perfectly mid-lake. A single campsite is part of the permit and gives the permittee exclusive access to the entire lake.
Tannins stain the water brown like the color of root beer. Wildlife abounds; trumpeters swans played in a distant bay, loons call in the evening, beavers swam out from lodges assembled in a few places around the lake, and an enormous white-tailed deer with twin fawns graced us with their presence as they approached the water’s edge for a drink just a football toss away from our canoe.
We camped, we napped, we ate, we swam, we relaxed, and we fished in short bursts. The girls enjoyed their time while I took care of camp chores.
Once in the boat, I was the designated driver, making sure the canoe was in position for shoreline casting and battling the breeze. I got in my casts, too; I earned a few strikes and managed a fish of my own.
Most importantly, the girls got a taste of the work required on a wilderness trip and the priceless reward of the beauty of time in nature and the feisty spirit of Shoepack Lake muskellunge.
Each girl caught a fish or two, missed a few other bites, and got to see, feel and experience the thrill of a thrashing muskie, with each fish catapulting in the air at least once.
Just when the repertoire of cast, sweep the bait at the canoe, and repeat became monotonous, a muskie would stimulate our adrenal glands, and tired looks and silence would be replaced by excited stories and trembling hands.
It’s an incredible jump to go from never fishing for muskellunge to be expected to play the fish carefully or to net fish at the side of a canoe.
But in such a trial by fire, both girls passed with high marks.
Shoepack Lake exists as a special place now in our family’s collective consciousness. We don’t know when or if we will return, so the memories must keep us connected.
For a pair of girls, my hope is they will always remember that anything worth doing requires some hard work, that nature is herself a reward and a treat, that nothing replaces the feeling of that first fish, and that Dad could carry a pack and paddle a canoe with the best.
For a moment in time, everything seemed right in the world.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.