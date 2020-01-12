We parked the truck behind a nondescript rambler house on a dead-end road, sandwiched among an entire block of similar homes and garages with backyards butting up against the east side of Reelfoot Lake in northwestern Tennessee. It’s a good hour before the sun will start peeking over the horizon and our group met to load boats and depart for a hunting blind on the north end of the lake, not too far from a meander along the Mississippi River.
We followed Kyle Homra to this launching point, and after grabbing four cased shotguns and four blind bags, our foursome of men clad in marshgrass camouflage patterns were quickly ushered into a camouflage jon boat and embarked on a narrow water trail snaking through the cypress swamp.
We passed a few other boats and made out lights in a few blinds. It was the third third, and final day, of our Reelfoot Lake hunt with Homra’s Guide Service.
Our boat ride revealed the magic of hunting on Reelfoot Lake; the maze or waters, cane and forest all formed a patchwork of habitat for wildlife fish, and people. We pulled into a stall covered by a corrugated steel roof and hog fencing on each end. The exterior is brushed in cedar, red oak and willow boughs that make it appear as a floating mat of vegetation.
“Home sweet home,” Homra announced, as we entered through a sliding door into the back of the blind. It’s our third day in these blinds but each one still had the power to fascinate. Flat screen TVs, old couches, grill tops and stocked pantry shelves lined these rear quarters. Kyle turned on a coffee maker and asked how we take our coffee.
The front of the blind is a row of wooden benches with partitioned portholes that allow hunters to pop up and fire at decoying birds. Brush bundles break up the edges of each hole, and an overhang allows the hunters to sit in concealment awaiting the guide’s instructions. It’s cozy, but elegant in its simple design and comfort.
We sat adjacent a refuge line. Two giant blocks of land and water form the Reelfoot Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Here, thousands of waterfowl gather just off the Mississippi River, taking advantage of the refuge habitat, shallow water and abundant aquatic vegetation to fuel their travels south. Sitting in the blind, we heard the jangle of mallards squawking and chattering in the distance.
It’s the third day of far above normal temperatures, patchy sunshine, and windless days. Days like we’ve experienced are great days for waterfowl to loaf. There’s no reason to pick up and fly around, to volley between potholes, or make a move very far. The result had been slow shooting.
“If they’ll fly, we’ll kill birds,” Homra said as we settled into our seats and loaded guns. Homra positioned himself at one end, while his assistant guide and lifelong hunting buddy Joe Smith took the other corner. Shooting hours arrived and ducks in flight were constant. Birds circled treelines in the distance, too far away or too high. And birds in our foreground, in the refuge, picked up but eventually got back down and landed, never leaving the refuge space.
Finally a pair of mallards worked in from behind, decoying perfectly into our 800-strong decoy spread with a cool dozen blind-wired spinning-wing decoys. Kyle called the shot and our group rose and fired, dropping the set. The birds came in perfectly, and the elation that followed while the dog retrieves the birds is our group’s relief at finally getting the perfect look from birds working the decoys and responding to calling.
This is the intoxicating potential of Reelfoot Lake; when conditions are right, you could have an entire day of watching decoying birds in a setting as beautiful as anywhere in the world.
“When the weather is right and the birds are here,” Smith explained, “You just keep watching straight ahead for birds coming at you from the refuge. You miss one, and you move on to looking for
the next. ... Days like those, we can fill it in under an hour.”
It’s an fantastic thought, having such an embarrassment of riches of opportunity. It was a far cry from that day, but it doesn’t take much to imagine better weather conditions. Certainly, there’s no shortage of ducks here, based on those flying in the distance or the morning cacophony heard in the refuge.
A few single ducks worked close as the morning hunt continued, close enough to offer shots. A gadwall here, a ringneck duck there. The blind brace grew steadily as the day aged. By mid-morning, the clouds dissipated and the sun beamed steadily. The temperature warmed into the 50s, and layers were quickly shed.
The lull in the action was enough for Kyle to drop back into the kitchen and cook up some breakfast burritos. The portions are filling. I was so stuffed that I ended up declining his later offer of lunch.
Homra has the red beard and stature of Gimli from “Lord of the Rings”, the accent and vocabulary tempo of a West Tennessee auctioneer, and the good-natured witty humor and singing chops of a variety show host. He spends some time going through lake history, including his time with his father as a commercial fisherman, recollections of hunts gone by, bountiful bag limits and dreadful storms, remarkable anecdotes from his most eccentric clients, and a few good-natured impressions of our northern accents.
“Only in a duck blind can you get someone from one side of the country together with someone from the other,” Homra said our day together. “That’s what we ought to do more of in this country. I mean, only here can I make fun of you guys as Yankees and you call us rednecks and at the end of the day, we all have a laugh and shake hands.”
The camaraderie, an impromptu duck-calling lesson for a couple newbie waterfowl hunters, and some gut-busting jokes got us through the late morning lull before we have a few pulses of action. A slight breeze started in the early afternoon that got the decoys moving. It’s the first breath of wind in three days and a welcome site.
The guides kept their eyes on the horizon after serving a filling lunch while a few hunters sat down and closed their eyes, coaxed into naps by the warmth of the sun or full bellies. I spied a trio of mallards barreling down at us from our right side and alerted the guides. With a few quacks on duck calls, the birds are committed and incoming. Again the shot is called, and the hunters delivered.
The bag grew, slowly and steadily. A few more single ducks worked through as the afternoon passed. By 3 p.m., Reelfoot’s lakewide designated end of shooting hours, we’ve amassed a modest string of birds. We ended on a high note, the daily count of killed birds peaked on the final day, and a great time was shared by all in the blind.
We’ll remember the stories, Homra playing “Rocky Top” on request on his duck call with uncanny tone and tempo, and realize the truth spoke into existence and uttered by him earlier in the day: “If the ducks fly, we’ll kill birds.”
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
