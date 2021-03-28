The world of navigation has changed rapidly in 20 years.
I grew up in a family, like many, that kept a Rand McNally Atlas in the rear seat pocket of the automobile, at the ready for finding your way in parts unknown.
Eventually internet came to the world and people starting printing off directions from the start to their final destination. Mapquest.com anyone?
Then came a surge in handheld, turn-by-turn direction GPS units. Finally, in the era of smartphones, you can navigate about anywhere in the world by entering an address or dropping a pin.
Smartphones are full of compass and mapping apps, and like handheld GPS receivers before them, we’ve all become slave to technology.
A good healthy fear of not knowing where the heck I was became reason enough to learn about orienteering and how to use a compass. I probably first paid attention to the importance of knowing how to read a map and follow a compass after taking firearms safety.
The outdoors training instruction in my formative years could best briefly be described as “scare them straight.” You didn’t want to get lost, become hypothermic and die out all alone in some giant forest so you’d better figure out what you were doing.
Fear can be a great motivator, but it can also suggest to never leave familiar surroundings. Some of the best hunting and angling comes far off the beaten path.
Recently, the roles were reversed, and I was teaching the firearms safety. While I do carry a smartphone and bank charger and occasionally a GPS unit, it’s most important that I have my map and compass on wilderness trips.
While setting up the annual Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness trips, one of the default pieces of gear each canoe team must have is a compass and a map. Most importantly, you must know how to use the compass and map.
It’s easy to think you can just use your phone or a GPS, but if the weather changes, you get turned around, or you drop or lose the device, you’ll wish for a way to navigate back to safety.
A lensatic compass is a potentially lifesaving device and at $5 or $10, won’t cost you very much.
The anatomy of a lensatic compass is pretty basic. There is a sighting wire on a hinged cover, a metal clasp that doubles as an easy way to hold the compass flat on your thumb, a plastic dial with a set of sighting lines formed within that can be rotated, and a sighting plate with a magnifying lens embedded in a hinged plastic arm with a sighting slot on top, all arranged over the magnetic compass dial.
In short, you can line up the sighting wire on an object, pull it in line with the plastic dial line, and view through the magnifying lens the heading, or azimuth, you are facing. Or you can lay out a map, line up a destination or heading, and lay out your compass to get yourself oriented, then turn your body to line up the dial and find the correct heading.
There is a slight difference between true north and magnetic north, called magnetic declination, that you can figure out for various sites before you travel to them and adjust accordingly.
Compass and map alignment only works if you know where you are on the map. That’s why it’s important to know how to read a map and orient yourself, using terrain features like topography, a high point, a water feature, or something similar.
You can also approximate your map location by triangulating between three features and tracing lines on a map to a point.
Maps and compasses don’t run out of batteries, still work when you drop them and are reliable even after being wet or submerged. I trust them more than a phone or GPS.
While compasses can be influenced by metals (always keep your compass away from pocket knives, bracelets or other metal objects and don’t try reading near exposed rocks that may have metal ore deposits), they are a great way to navigate a landscape.
While it is nice to use the sun or familiar sounds (highway noise or a waterfall) to think spatially about travel and your heading, many times you don’t have that luxury. It might be overcast or you may be in a foreign location.
Without a compass and map, you are just plain lost, and being lost can bring on panic and fear, making you do silly things that could cost you your life. A simple orienteering course through community education, Boy or Girl Scouts, 4H or an online tutorial can teach you just enough to know what to do or bring on a new interest of exploring public lands or geocaching.
Reading maps and compasses is a lifesaving skill, particularly when, and not if, technology fails.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
