Tom Chard remembers what it was like to be obsessed with the outdoors as a young man.
It was his brother-in-law Ben Gregory, at the time his sister’s girlfriend, who fanned the flames.
“My parents didn’t really hunt or fish at all,” Chard told me, “so growing up it was hard to get involved in the outdoors because there was nobody that had an interest to take me. Ben took me hunting and fishing all the time from the age of 5 years old and he created an outdoor addict.
“My dad loves to tell Ben ‘you created a monster, the kid never wants to go to work now, all he wants to do is hunt and fish.’ If it wasn’t for him, the chances of me getting into hunting and fishing wasn’t very good.”
Chard’s own passion for the outdoors took a strong turn into mentoring over the past year and a half after hearing about Minnesota DNR’s first statewide youth deer hunt in 2019.
Chard’s friend Clay Davis started talking about the hunt, and the pair thought it was a great way to get kids outdoors.
In the first year, the pair ended up taking three kids out hunting.
“It was pretty last minute,” Chard said, “but we had a few people interested.”
The duo drew names out of a hat to choose from interested parties. After the success of that first hunt, Chard knew it could be something bigger.
Earlier this year, Tom and his wife Miranda started the Chard Family Outdoor Youth Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to getting kids into the outdoors.
“At first, the deer hunt was going to be something small, even in the second year, but there was more interest than we expected,” Chard said. “Soon we had sponsors, we had giveaways for the kids, we drew for a 20-gauge shotgun that went to a kid that didn’t get drawn to hunt and still walked away with something neat.”
The Chard Family Outdoor Youth Foundation spared no expense to provide an exceptional hunting opportunity for the kids, setting up things with seven 6x7 Redneck enclosed blinds, comfortable blind chairs and heaters.
“When I started hunting, I sat on a pail next to a tree,” recalled Chard. “But I was unsuccessful for my first three years. A lot of people, if they began the same way, they’d quit hunting. Nowadays with the gear that’s out there, you can make it way more enjoyable.
“We want to give kids a great opportunity, keep them comfortable, and give them a great experience. If they walk away from their hunt and they don’t like it, at least they’ll know hunting isn’t for them because it won’t get much nicer than the setups we provide.”
The 2021 Chard Youth Deer Hunt, completed last month, was a huge hit.
“We pick names out of a hat,” explained Chard. “This year, we had 14 kids drawn for eight mentors, and then we picked three runners-up in case some youth tags were filled. So we were able to get 17 kids out.
“We got 10 deer for 17 kids. The kids shot 10 deer and never lost an animal. Kids took good, clean shots on their first hunts. It was a real success story.”
Chard noted a difference among the ages. The 10-12-year-olds have a hard time sitting during the hunt, with four hours in the morning, and three to four hours in the afternoon.
“That’s a long time to sit for a 10-12-year-old,” Chard said, “especially if you’re unsuccessful.”
It’s also hard for kids of smaller stature. The guns kick a little bit shooting slugs.
Luckily, the Chard Family Outdoor Youth Foundation accommodates the kids with .410 shotguns and some practice time to get used to the feel of shooting them.
The kids, Chard said, are what really makes the hunt fun.
“We had 17 kids, and every one of them was appreciative and happy to be there, well mannered. It made it easy for me to say that we can keep doing this and keep growing it. It was received so well by parents, kids, and everyone. We had a lot of smiles.”
The youth deer hunt is the Foundation’s big attraction, but there will be more events coming in the future.
“Next year I’m hoping that come April and May,” Chard says, “we can get kids signed up and pick them early enough so the kids can get in some target practice. Maybe we can get them involved in the food plots, in clearing trails, in hanging some stands or putting out blinds, and have them learn all the aspect of hunting. You don’t just go out one day and shoot a deer. It’s about taking care of the land and the deer herd, not just harvesting an animal.”
Chard’s friends, the group of guys and gals that he’s shared his outdoor passion with, are helping with the Foundation and providing firsthand mentoring.
“Our mission,” explained Tom, “is to get those kids outdoors, if you don’t have family members that do it, or you don’t have land to hunt on, we’re going to help. Connie Chard has donated all the land for kids to hunt on during the youth hunt. Nowadays that’s a big thing, not having a place to hunt. We want to give the kids an opportunity to go out and try it. aybe they do like it, and they know what is involved and how to do it.”
Chard envisions more outdoor activities to get kids outdoors, things like turkey hunting, morel mushroom hunting, a January squirrel hunt, or a summer fishing event on a sandbar on the Minnesota River.
If people want to participate in the future, head over to Facebook and like and follow “Chard Youth Deer Hunt.” Kids 10-17 can participate, as those are the ages eligible for the DNR youth deer hunt.
Tom Chard recommends keeping an eye on the Facebook page and entering when registrations open for upcoming events. Anyone interested is welcome to donate to the Chard Family Outdoor Youth Foundation.
“We have a great bunch of people with a wonderful mission,” Tom says. “We’ve had numerous sponsors step up and help. Donations are what make it all happen.”
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
