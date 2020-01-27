MANKATO — Minnesota State junior Connor Mackey was named WCHA Defenseman of the Week for his performance in last weekend's series split at home against Bemidji State.
Mackey had two assists in the series, along with four shots on goal, and was plus-2. He assisted on Dallas Gerads' game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win. The Beavers won 4-2 on Saturday.
Mackey has three goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season.
Minnesota State, which remained No. 3 in the national polls, travel to Alaska Anchorage for games Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.