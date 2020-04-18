MANKATO — If Matt Fletcher was still the men’s basketball coach at Bethany Lutheran, Mankato East senior Jax Madson would probably have signed with Black Hills State.
But when Fletcher took the job at Concordia-St. Paul two weeks ago, he reached out to Madson, who was eager to join the Division II program.
“I talked with him and attended some games during the season,” Madson said. “I probably wasn’t going to go there, but after he got that (Concordia) job, he was the first one to reach out to me, and that really opened my eyes.”
Madson announced Friday that he will continue his academic and basketball career at Concordia-St. Paul, a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Madson first met Fletcher when his older brother, Jordan, attended Bethany. Black Hills State, a Division II program at Spearfish, South Dakota, was the only program to offer a scholarship, but the proximity to St. Paul was also a factor in Madson’s decision.
Concordia was 9-18 last season, including 7-15 in Northern Sun games.
“Concordia has five seniors so there’s an opportunity to be part of the rebuilding of that program,” Madson said. “The NSIC is a good league, and hopefully, we can turn things around.”
Madson broke East’s career scoring record with 1,495 points, and he also holds team records with 200 steals and 252 3-pointers.
Last season, Madson averaged 16.0 points, with a high game of 32. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals. He led the team with 58 3-pointers and shot 80.2% at the free-throw line.
In his three seasons as a varsity starter, the Cougars were 76-14, including 58-8 in the Big Nine Conference with two league championships. East played in the 2018 state tournament.
Madson said that Fletcher’s teams at Bethany always played at a high tempo, which he is excited about. He said he could play point guard or on the wing, depending on Concordia’s needs.
“It’s nice to get this off my chest,” Madson said. “It’s been kind of stressful, trying to figure out where you’re going to be for the next four or five seasons. But I know I made the right choice.”
