MANKATO — Longtime Mankato East softball coach Joe Madson was inducted into the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sunday at the Kato Ballroom.
“It’s a nice deal,” Madson said. “It’s nice to be recognized. In 29 years, I’ve had some really good players to work with.”
The ceremony was held in conjunction with the annual high school all-star softball games Sunday at Caswell Park.
Madson has been a teacher for 33 years, with the last 29 years teaching English in high school and middle school at East. He’s only the second softball coach in East history, compiling a 540-163 record in 29 seasons, taking over Bob Maes.
His team has won 12 Big Nine Conference championships and 10 section titles, with five runner-up finishes. The Cougars have placed third at the state tournament three times and won the consolation bracket three times.
Madson, already a member of the East Hall of Fame, is also the boys basketball coach, where in 21 seasons, he’s compiled a 369-215 record. The Cougars have won three Big Nine championships and five section championships, placing third at the state tournament in March.
“I’m going year to year,” Madson said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends and met a lot of good people. I’ve had two great assistants (Paul Sorenson and Tom Yess) that have made it easier.”
Madson played fastpitch softball for several years, including a stint with the Happy Chef team in the late 1990s.
Other inductees were Randolph coach Mike Silk, player Melissa Brueggeman of Green Bush/Middle River and player Ashley Betzold of Farmington.
