MANKATO -- A career day for third baseman Adam Schneider, a major milestone for coach Matt Magers and a solid relief outing by pitcher Jack Zigan. The three factors combined to give Minnesota State a 10-6 victory over the University of Sioux Falls Friday as well as a trip to the Final Four of the NSIC Baseball Tournament.
"It was nice we could get this win for coach at home," Schneider said. "And it was nice we could do it in the first game." MSU would have had to play a second game Friday if they had lost the first one.
The win was the 500th of Magers' coaching career. He accomplished the feat in just 13 seasons and now has a record of 500-158 (.759 winning percentage).
"I'm fortunate to be in a program that has set a very high standard," Magers said." That standard was established long before I got here. I've been blessed to have some great student-athletes over the years."
After winning the opening first-round playoff game 10-4 against Sioux Falls on Thursday, the Mavericks came out fast in Friday's second game. They took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Schneider's bases-loaded ground out. In the third, Ross Indiecoffer ripped a run-scoring single before Schneider belted a three-run homer over the right-center field fence to make it a 5-0 game.
"Coach P.J. (McIntee) told me to look for a changeup high," Schneider said of the three-run shot. "(Sioux Falls starting pitcher Andrew Maslowski) had gotten me on the change low in the first inning but he left it up (in the third) and I got a good swing at it."
Sioux Falls rallied with a single run in the fourth and a three-run fifth. A squeeze bunt by Tyler Cate and a mammoth two-run homer to right center by Ryan Bernardy closed the gap to 5-4 after five innings. Magers relieved starter Brendan Knoll with Zigan to start the sixth and the right-hander proceeded to throw three shutout innings, allowing just one hit, striking out two and walking one.
"That was a nice effort by Jack," Magers said. "He kept us in the game and we were able to get some insurance runs."
Zigan, who was a starting pitcher all through high school and during his first two seasons at MSU, was moved to the bullpen this season and has flourished.
"It was an adjustment for me, especially having to get ready to go into pitch so quickly," he said. "You can't go through that long warm-up routine you do before a start. But I'm starting to feel comfortable now."
MSU pushed across a single run in the sixth on Schneider's bases-loaded walk before putting the game away with a four-run eighth. Schneider, Jack Friedges and Mitch Frederick had RBI singles during the late-inning rally. Schneider ended up with a career-high six RBIs on the day.
"You don't go into a game thinking that's going to happen," he said. "I'm just glad I was able to contribute to the win."
Hunter Even pitched the ninth for MSU, allowing two runs for the final 10-6 score. The No. 13 Mavericks (34-7) now travel to Sioux Falls on May 19-21 for the Final Four of the NSIC Tournament.
