MANKATO — Matt Magers has taken a leave of absence as the Minnesota State baseball coach.
Magers said in a text message that he has stepped away from on-field duties to take care of some personal matters.
Assistant coaches have been handling the on-field duties for the last couple of weeks.
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman declined to comment on Magers’ status, citing data privacy laws.
After a two-year stint as a pitcher in the minor leagues, Magers, a Gaylord native, joined the Mavericks staff in 2001 as the pitching coach under Dean Bowyer. In 2007, he was promoted to associate head coach and was named the head coach after Bowyer retired in 2008.
In 13 seasons as the head coach, Magers’ record is 540-170, with six Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season championships and seven conference tournament titles.
Magers has taken the Mavericks to the NCAA tournament in 12 seasons, with two third-place finishes and a runner-up showing in 2013, when he was named the national coach of the year.
The Mavericks finish the regular season with three home games against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Saturday before beginning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference next week.
