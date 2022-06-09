NEW ULM — The sound was distinct. Louis Magers watched it go.
"I didn't even feel it, honestly," Magers said. "That's No. 1 for me. Nothing can top that."
The Mankato West senior capped a five-run rally with a three-run homer well over the right field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Scarlets won the Section 2AAA championship with an unbelievable comeback.
"Our mantra all season is 'one hit, one at-bat, one play,'" West coach Scott Pick said. "This is such a special group. I just kind of felt like something was going to fall."
Magers' homer propelled the Scarlets to a 5-4 victory over New Prague in the championship game of the Section 2AAA baseball tournament Thursday at Johnson Park. West, the No. 1 seed, trailed New Prague by eight runs early in a winners bracket game earlier in the tournament.
West had some base runners all game but couldn't get the clutch hit. And the winning rally in the seventh started with a strikeout.
But Tanner Shumski singled, and Ryan Ploog drew a walk to start the comeback. Ryan Haley dumped a single into short right, and Zander Dittbenner singled sharply, driving in two.
New Prague's Jake Hemann, who had pitched well through six innings, came out, and Nolan Eischens came on to pitch to Magers, who was 0 for 3 after going 1 for 5 in the winners bracket final.
"He's our guy," Pick said. "He stays calm and locked in. You just know he's going to find a way."
Magers, a lefthanded batter, turned on the 0-1 fastball, launching a high blast to right that easily cleared the fence and started the celebration.
New Prague seemed in control before that, taking the lead in the top of the fifth inning on a solo homer by Jake Lundquist against Dittbenner.
In the sixth, New Prague loaded the bases with no out, but it looked like the Scarlets might escape. After a foul out, West had a chance to run an inning-ending double play, but the throw to first was low, and two runs scored.
New Prague scored another unearned run in the seventh, forcing West to the bullpen because Dittbenner reached his pitch limit, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Wilson Magers came in to get the strikeout with a runner on base, but that was also a sign that West was preparing for another game Thursday. Louis Magers would have relieved if the first game was closer and started the second.
"This team just does a great job of having each other's back," Louis Magers said. "I'm just glad I could find a way to come through for us."
Wes had eight hits, with Shumski and Haley each getting two.
West (23-1) will play in the Class AAA tournament on Tuesday at Chaska. Times and opponents will be determined Saturday.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.