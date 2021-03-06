Being a bigger, physical defenseman, Tony Malinowski isn't necessarily known for his offensive production.
Coming into Saturday's game against Michigan Tech, the sophomore had one point in seven games this season, and hadn't scored a collegiate goal.
All that changed in three consecutive shifts midway through the second period, as Malinowski eventually got that first goal in MSU's 3-2 WCHA victory over Michigan Tech at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks beat the Huskies 2-1 in the first game of the series Friday night.
"The energy that injected into our bench was something we needed at that time," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "He's such a strong young man, mentally. I know he would like to be in the lineup more than he has been, but he controls everything that is within his control, which is work ethic, character, being a great teammate."
After getting a pair of great looks and not converting, it appeared Malinowski's chance may have passed him by. However, on his next shift, he recorded his second career assist on Walker Duehr's goal at 11:28 of the second period.
After a quick breather, Malinowski put the Mavericks ahead 2-1 at 12:29, when he buried Riese Zmolek's rebound.
"I jumped up in the rush, and I kind of blacked out to be honest," Malinowski said with a laugh. "Shot on net bounced right to me, I got my head up, saw the net wide open and put it home.
"It's nice to get the first one."
The Mavericks extended the lead with a pretty goal in the third, when Duehr sprung Julian Napravnik with a behind-the-back pass. Napravnik beat Huskies' goalie Blake Pietila on the blocker side, a goal that would end up being the game-winner.
Since not recording a point in the first seven games of the season, Duehr has been one of MSU's most consistent players, tallying 13 points in his last 14 games.
"I think he's playing his best hockey right now, being productive," Hastings said. "We need energy from him. He's big, he can move ... he's giving us very valuable minutes, and I think he's a handful in that offensive zone."
MSU goaltender Dryden McKay continued his strong play for a second consecutive night.
While he only made 16 saves, several of them came with a high degree of difficulty, including a key glove stop on Tech's Chris Lipe in the third period.
Shots on goal favored MSU 23-18.
"You need your goaltender to do that if you want to win at this time of year," Hastings said. "I thought Dryden was really good all weekend."
The Mavericks finish the regular season at 18-3-1, with a 13-1 mark in the WHCA.
MSU is the No. 1 seed in the WCHA Tournament and will host eighth-seeded Ferris State in a best-of-three series beginning Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
"Anytime you get to the playoffs ... it's a new season, we're turning a page," Hastings said. "In the first round, you've got to find a way to get to two (wins)."
