ST. CLOUD — Matthew Werk had a double and home run to help Mankato American defeat Eden Prairie 8-3 at the Legion baseball state tournament Friday at Dick Putz Field.
Owen Atherton had two hits and an RBI, and Caleb Fogal was 2 for 2.
Tanner Borchardt pitched five innings to get the win, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts. Jared Grams and Riston Wojcik each pitched an inning in relief.
Mankato (25-9) finished second in its pool and advanced to the single-elimination bracket play. American faces Foley at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Faber Field.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.