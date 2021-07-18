Mankato American edges National

MANKATO — Grant Hermer’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed Mankato American to defeat Mankato National 3-2 in a Legion baseball game at ISG Field on Saturday.

Isaac Turner was 3 for 4 for American. Calin Jacobs pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

For National, Louis Magers had two hits, including an RBI double, and Wyant Fowlds was 2 for 3. Max Goertzen took the loss in relief.

National and American begin play in the Sub-District 2 tournament on Wednesday. National (20-6) plays Sleepy Eye at 5 p.m. at Sleepy Eye, while American (20-7) faces Jordan at 6:30 p.m. at Essig.

The Free Press

