NEW ULM — Mason Cox’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted New Ulm Gold to a 6-5 victory over Mankato American and the championship of the American Legion Sub-State 2 tournament on Saturday.
Gold moves on to state, while American’s season ends with a 19-12 record.
Mankato defeated Jordan 10-5 earlier Saturday to advance to the final round.
Grant Hermer had five hits in Mankato’s two games with two RBIs and three runs scored.
In the first game, Jake Prybylla had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Dalton Dodge had two hits and two RBIs. Travis Noren drove in two runs. Starting pitcher Brandon Schendel got the win.
In the second game, Logan Hermer went 3 for 5 with a double, and Jackson Keller had two RBIs. Prybylla took the loss.
