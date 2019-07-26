NEW ULM — The Mankato American Post 11 Legion baseball team suffered its first loss of the Second District Tournament Friday, dropping a 12-4 decision to New Ulm Gold at Mueller Park.
Travis Noreen pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for Mankato and took the loss. Colby Olson followed with 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Ryan Kuechele was 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored for American. Jackson Keller doubled and knocked in two runs, Brandon Schendel ripped a double and a single and Isaac Turner doubled and scored a run.
Mankato American (18-11) plays Jordan at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game at Mueller Park. If Mankato wins it plays again at 4 p.m.
