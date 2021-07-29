All spring and summer, players on the Mankato American Legion baseball team saw their friends at Mankato West get plenty of well-deserved attention.
The Scarlets spent most of the high school season as the state’s top-ranked team in Class AAA, and then won the 96-team Gopher Classic in their Mankato National uniforms earlier this month.
However, after five summer battles between the two teams culminated with a winner-take-all game in the Sub-District 2 final, American is doing something it hasn’t done since 1986: go to the state tournament.
“The fact of Minnesota having the largest number of Legion teams in a state ... and knowing we’re down to the last 16 and we’re a part of that 16, it’s a huge deal,” American coach Collin Risting said.
American finished the regular season 23-8, going 3-2 in its five games against National.
In the 7-2 win over National that sent American to state, Ben Snaza allowed no earned runs in a complete game. It was Snaza’s second victory of the postseason.
The Legion season is known for being more laid back than the high school season, as development and inclusion move more to the top of the agenda.
However, make no mistake, it meant a lot to the American players to get this victory over their friends, and the healthy nature of the rivalry this summer made the season even more fun.
“That last game, we knew we had to go in there and play our best ball to get over them and keep going,” Snaza said. “We go out there and we joke around and stuff, but when we come out on top, it’s even better.”
American will take a plethora of veterans to state, including three 2020 graduates who have been massive contributors — Grant Hermer, Owen Atherton and Isaac Turner.
Turner leads the team with a .506 batting average, while Hermer is hitting .415. Atherton leads the team with 14 extra-base hits and is batting .400.
While the three players have made a massive impact on the field, they’ve had a bigger impact off the field. Risting said the trio has been the team’s spark plugs, and that they’ve each done a great job of mentoring the younger players.
“That’s kind of what we were talking about going in, ‘let’s do it for those guys,” first baseman and 2021 graduate Jake Schreiber said. “That season (2020) they missed out, that team was supposed to be really good ... having them lose that meant a lot to us. We felt like we owed them one coming into this Legion season.”
Since there was no Legion season last year, 2021 graduates like Schreiber and Snaza have gotten their first real taste of the summer tradition.
Both of them have had a blast, and acknowledged that this state tournament will likely be their last experience as high school students.
No matter how many games they win, Schreiber wants to enjoy the experience.
“Staying in a hotel one last time with all your buddies, one last bus ride with all your buddies, you can’t get any better than that,” he said.
American will open the State tournament against Austin at 10 a.m. Thursday in Sartell. Their second game of pool play will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Osseo. They’ll also play Eden Prairie at 6 p.m. Friday.
The top two teams in American’s four-team pool will advance to the next round.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.