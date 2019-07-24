The Free Press
NEW ULM — Dalton Dodge singled, tripled, had three RBIs and scored twice on Wednesday, leading the Mankato American Post 11 baseball team to a 10-4 victory over Faribault in the first round of the Second District Legion Tournament at Mueller Park.
Kawika Hashimoto aided the attack with a pair of hits, an RBI, a run and a stolen bases. Jackson Keller belted an RBI double and Grant Hermer also drove in a run.
Travis Noreen got the win with two no-hit, scoreless innings of work. Noah Brueggeman and Ryan Kuechle also pitched for American.
Mankato American (17-10) continues Second District play today with a 10:30 a.m. game against Sleepy Eye at Mueller Park. Win or lose, a second game will follow at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Jordan 3, Mankato National 2: Mankato Post 11 opened Second District Legion play with the loss at Mueller Park in New Ulm.
Jordan struck for three runs in the fourth inning and that was enough. Lucas Warner took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out three.
Ben Hopper and Owen Casteel smacked two hits apiece for National. Ben Anderson and Matthew Helget ripped doubles while Jacob Reichel and Cam Stuve drove in runs.
Mankato National (5-16) has an elimination game at 2 p.m. in Searles on Thursday against Fairmont. If National wins it will play again at 5 p.m.
Mankato White VFW 8, Farmington 0: The Post 950 squad reached the semifinals of the Second District VFW Tournament Wednesday with the shutout victory at St. James.
Ben Snaza tossed 6 2/3 strong innings before reaching his pitch count. He scattered three hits, walked three and struck out nine. Hayden Mellen came in to get the final out.
Ethan Fox was 3 for 3 for the winners with a run scored. Max Goertzen added two hits and two RBIs, Snaza ripped two doubles and knocked in a run and Jared Grams tripled and scored twice.
Mankato White has a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday against Chaska in St. James.
