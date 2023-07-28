The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Derek Rundle had two hits and two RBIs as Mankato American defeated Tri-City Red 7-1 in pool play the American Legion baseball state tournament Friday.
Cael Willaert also had two RBIs, and Landon Metcalfe had two hits. Caden Willaert and Ainsley Stubbs each had an RBI.
Peyton McCormick pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Mankato American went 3-0 in pool play and outscored opponents 34-8.
Mankato American opens the eight-team bracket play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Sartell. Sartell was runner-up to Wayzata in its pool, going 2-1.
