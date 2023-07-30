ROCHESTER — Easton Stangl hit a walk-off grand slam to cap an eight-run seventh inning and Mankato American defeated Wayzata 8-5 in the third-place game of the American Legion baseball state tournament Sunday.
Cael Willaert also had two RBIs in the rally, and Logan Swalve and Caden Willaert each drove in one run. Riston Wojcik, Cael Willaert and Swalve each had two hits.
Wojcik pitched the first six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, and Joe Breiter pitched the seventh inning to get the win, giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
American finished the season with a 28-5 record.
