ROCHESTER — Mankato American scored six runs in the first inning and defeated Foley 18-5 in six innings in pool play Thursday at the American Legion baseball state tournament.
Easton Stangl hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Cael Willaert added a two-run homer. Willaert finished with three hits and five RBIs.
Nicholas Werk also hit a home run and had two RBIs, and Dylan Kopesky had two RBIs.
Logan Swalve pitched five innings to get the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts.
Earlier Thursday, American defeated Northfield 9-2. Werk led off the game with a solo home run as part of a three-run inning.
Willaert, Landon Metcalfe, Swalve and Derek Rundle each had two RBIs.
Willaert pitched four innings in relief to get the win. He gave up one run on four hits, walking one and striking out three.
Mankato American finishes pool play with a game against Tr-City Red at 1 p.m. Friday. Bracket play begins Saturday for the top two teams in each of the four pools; American was the only team to go 2-0 in Pool 1 on Thursday.
