MANKATO — Thirty-one Mankato-area high school soccer players were honored recently at the Mankato United Soccer Club’s All-City Soccer Banquet.
The honorees included 15 boys and 15 girls on the All-City teams. In addition, two players received the Lon & Regina Smith Service Award, which goes to a senior boy and girl who has best represented the soccer community in his and her playing career. Criteria includes sportsmanship, leadership, commitment to Mankato soccer and academic achievement and overall exemplary behavior.
Olivia Starkey and Seth Hardesty, both of of Mankato East, earned the award, which, this year, came with a $500 scholarship.
Starkey has played for Mankato United for 10 years and has been a referee for two years. She played soccer for East for six years and was a team captain. She has a 4.25 GPA and is active in orchestra, link crew, Project for Teens, homecoming court, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She is also a volunteer for Toys for Tots and at the Mankato hospital.
Hardesty, who was also an All-City pick, has been a Mankato United member for 12 years and a referee for four years. He has also been a counselor and coach for Mankato United’s summer soccer camp. A six-year high school player, Hardesty has been a team captain, has a 4.11 GPA and is active in several East activities, including band, homecoming court, student council executive board, link crew, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and AVID. He is also on the East wrestling and tennis teams and plans to play soccer at Hamline University.
The girls All-City team included eight players from Mankato West, six from Mankato East and one from Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Madelia.
The team included:
Alexis Breuer, junior defender, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia; Emily Eckheart, senior goalkeeper, East; Julia Fischer, freshman midfielder, East; Megan Geraets, junior forward, East; Chloe Hebeisen, senior defender, West; Claire Hemstock, senior goalkeeper, West; Ella Huettl, freshman forward, East; Erin Peters, junior defender, West; Kylie Peters, junior forward, West; Sydney Prybylla, junior defender, East; Kristen Rasmussen, senior midfielder, West; Katie Roberts, senior forward, West; Alison Rutz, senior defender, West; Brooklyn Swenson, senior defender, West; and Kristina Volk, senior midfielder, East.
The boys All-City team included eight players from West, four from East and three from Loyola/St. Clair/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Madelia.
The team included:
Medy Akwai, junior midfielder, East; Dailan Bangu, eighth-grade midfielder, East; Brett Borchardt, junior defender, East; Luke Denhoff, senior midfielder, West; Seth Hardesty, senior midfielder, East; Hudson Hastings, senior defender, West; Nick Lundberg, junior goalkeeper, West; Tyler Makela, senior forward West; Ahmed Mohamed, junior forward, West; Caspar Olseth, sophomore forward, West; Jack Raverty, sophomore defender, West; Wilber Coca Romero, sophomore midfielder, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia; Ethan Ulman, junior defender, West; Derick Vivas-Montoya, freshman forward, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia; and Armando Zamora, sophomore defender, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia.
